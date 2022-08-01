Coalition receives $22,500 grant and makes big plans for the future

Read on www.johnsoncitypress.com
Related
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Community Foundation Presents a Celebration of Philanthropy
KINGSPORT -- The Kingsport Community Foundation is launching its inaugural event, Kingsport’s Best, to recognize and honor those in Kingsport who have contributed time, talent and treasure to the community. The event is schedule for tonight at Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center, starting with a cocktail reception at...
Johnson City Press
UVA Wise, MECC study expansion of two-decade scholarship program
WISE – A state grant will help The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Mountain Empire Community College look at ways to expand a scholarship program for SWVA students. The two-year, $75,000 Collaborative Equitable-Attainment Grant from the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia will allow the...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport celebrating National Farmer's Week
The Kingsport Farmers Market will join markets from across the country next week from Aug. 7-13 in celebrating the 23rd annual National Farmers Market Week. National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition - a nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board to sell former Colonial Heights Middle online, removes school-use deed restriction
BLOUNTVILLE — The former Colonial Heights Middle School property could be the new home for Tri-Cities Christian Academy by this time next year, thanks to an about-face by the Sullivan County Board of Education. Or maybe Kingsport City Schools or another buyer could end up with the property. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Walters State offers one-semester pharmacy tech certificate
MORRISTOWN — To help the growing demand for pharmacy technicians, Walters State Community College’s Pharmacy Technician Program is offering an entry-level certificate. It can be completed in a semester.
Johnson City Press
Emancipation Day Celebration in Pennington Gap Saturday
PENNINGTON GAP – While Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrating the formal end of slavery in former Confederate territory 157 years ago, an event two years earlier gave rise to an Appalachian version of the celebration. The Appalachian African American Cultural Center in Pennington Gap will host its annual...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools extends Barnett’s contract, supports teachers
At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, the Johnson City Board of Education expressed its support for Johnson City Schools’ teachers and staff in several ways. The first item on Monday night’s agenda was the board’s yearly review and consideration of the Johnson City Schools’ superintendent’s contract and pay. The school system’s current superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett, has been in the position for five years.
Johnson City Press
Storm Drain Art Contest wins Public Outreach Award
KINGSPORT — The city has received the Public Outreach Award from the Clean Water Professionals of Kentucky and Tennessee, municipal officials announced Tuesday. The award was for the stormwater department’s Storm Drain Art Contest, an annual competition now in its fifth year, during which participants paint storm drains to raise awareness about the importance of protecting rivers, stream habitat and aquatic wildlife, according to a news release.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City employees' paychecks delayed by holiday, payroll system issues
Johnson City employees’ paychecks were delayed Friday by a lengthier time needed to review payroll, City Manager Cathy Ball said in a statement Friday. According to Ball, while checks have traditionally been deposited Thursday evening or Friday morning, staff had to spend more time reviewing the payroll “due to the July 4th holiday and the ways in which that affected employee pay.”
Ballad unveils free mobile health clinic
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a Wednesday press event, Ballad Health officials revealed the result of a partnership that they hope will bring care to hard-to-reach parts of the region. “Today, we’re taking health improvement beyond the hospital and clinic walls,” said Paula Masters, vice president of Health Programs for the system. “And bringing it […]
Johnson City Press
Johnson City approves rezoning for proposed Sevier Center replacement housing on final reading
Johnson City commissioners approved on third and final reading an ordinance to rezone property off of South Roan Street where a developer plans to construct 145 apartments for the current residents of the John Sevier Center. The commission previously approved the rezoning for the property, located at 2162 S. Roan...
Johnson City Press
The Crooked Road announces its latest artist-in-residence
ABINGDON — Johnny Williams has been selected as the 2022-2023 artist-in-residence by Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road. Williams has been active in the traditional music community for over 30 years, playing with multiple bands and music organizations in the region. Hailing from Fries, Virginia, Williams has been performing, producing, touring and writing songs since the late 1980s starting with the group Clearwater which eventually became the Jeanette Williams Band. Since that time, Williams has been playing guitar and mandolin with groups such as Big Country Bluegrass Band, Freeman and Williams Trio, Blue 58, Shelton & Williams, and the Larry McPeak Tribute Band. He has been involved with over 90 recorded projects.
Johnson City Press
Scott County BOS aims to send letter to state leaders regarding unpaved roads
GATE CITY — Unpaved roads may be glorified in country songs, but for many citizens who live on one in Scott County, it offers more problems than it does a bit of nostalgia sitting at their front door. That’s why the Scott County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to...
Johnson City Press
Joe Grandy narrowly wins race for Washington County mayor
Republican incumbent Joe Grandy defeated independent challenger James Reeves by a 141-vote margin to win a second term as Washington County mayor on Thursday. Unofficial results show Grandy with 5,452 votes compared to 5,311 recorded for Reeves.
Johnson City Press
Festival at the Fold: 48th annual event honors Carter Family legacy
HILTONS — The Carter Family Fold is accustomed to hosting renowned old time, bluegrass and country bands each weekend in Hiltons. But this weekend, the historic music venue will host a slew of bands as part of the 48th Annual Carter Family Memorial Festival. The event.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Response website updated to assist those affected by flooding in Kentucky
East Tennessee State University has updated its ETSU Response website to provide information on support for those affected by the recent floods impacting eastern Kentucky and surrounding regions. The website, etsu.edu/response, provides links and contact information for those who wish to provide volunteer or monetary support to relief agencies working...
Johnson City Press
Bonnie Kate looking for people to audition for play and for those who want to help start a community theater
ELIZABETHTON — The Bonnie Kate Theater continues to make improvements in downtown Elizabethton, but its latest endeavor is a first for the nearly century-old facility. A community theater is just getting started up. Appropriately, the new organization is named the Bonnie Kate Community Theater. The first play the organization will present is a classic that is always popular: “Arsenic and Old Lace,” written by Joseph Kesselring.
Johnson City Press
Johnson, Malone and Tomita win Washington County Commissioner elections
Only three of 15 Washington County Commission seats were contested in Thursday’s election. In the 2nd District, Republican nominee Marty Johnson beat out independent candidate Billy Austin for the seat with 77% of the vote. Johnson received 697 votes while Austin collected 207.
Johnson City Press
State flood aid not coming to Wise County private homeowners
WISE – Wise County residents impacted by last week’s flash flood are seeing some more relief from last week’s flash flooding, but not state relief. Boil warnings to residents in the Bold Camp and Mill Creek communities in and near Pound were lifted Wednesday, Wise County Public Service Authority Director Cody McElroy said.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 6
Aug. 6, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported news about several residents in and around Elizabethton. With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Aug. 4, readers learned that “Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Moore left Monday for a ten-day tour and will spend a few days in St. Louis and Chicago and before returning will visit many places of interest. While in St. Louis and Chicago, Mr. Moore will as usual purchase a great deal of merchandise for his fall and winter trade. ‘The Pageant of Progress,’ held in Chicago’s five million municipal pier, for the wholesale of merchandise will remain open until the 14th. This is the second exposition on the pier, and is said, ‘is a source of valuable information, a world’s fair on a huge pier extending three-quarters of a mile out onto Lake Michigan.”
Comments / 0