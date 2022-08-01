Coalition receives $22,500 grant and makes big plans for the future

ABINGDON — Johnny Williams has been selected as the 2022-2023 artist-in-residence by Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road. Williams has been active in the traditional music community for over 30 years, playing with multiple bands and music organizations in the region. Hailing from Fries, Virginia, Williams has been performing, producing, touring and writing songs since the late 1980s starting with the group Clearwater which eventually became the Jeanette Williams Band. Since that time, Williams has been playing guitar and mandolin with groups such as Big Country Bluegrass Band, Freeman and Williams Trio, Blue 58, Shelton & Williams, and the Larry McPeak Tribute Band. He has been involved with over 90 recorded projects.

ABINGDON, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO