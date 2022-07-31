ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA World Pays Tribute to Bill Russell After Celtics Legend's Death at Age 88

By Nick Goss
 3 days ago
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics release memorial video for NBA, civil rights icon Bill Russell

To the Boston Celtics and much of the world, Hall of Fame Boston big man Bill Russell is the greatest champion of all time in the sport of basketball. How he revolutionized the game in terms of verticality, defense, and cerebrality all while having not only the time but a compulsion to be at the forefront of the US Civil Rights movement was, as the Celtics themselves put it, “unthinkable” before Russell.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Bill Russell: Skip, Broussard remember NBA, national icon

Former Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday, and FOX Sports' Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Skip Bayless paid their respects to the Hall of Famer. Broussard marveled at Russell's championship pedigree. "He's the greatest winner in American sports history, period," Broussard said. "There's not even a discussion. This is...
BOSTON, MA

