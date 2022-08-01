ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Better Call Saul's Breaking Bad Episode Cooks up Poster

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Better Call Saul Ties up Breaking Bad Loose Ends

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Breaking Bad and Monday's "Breaking Bad" episode of Better Call Saul. When Breaking Bad ended with "Felina" in 2013, the series finale left few loose ends. Walter White (Bryan Cranston), the high school chemistry teacher and amateur meth manufacturer turned drug kingpin Heisenberg, was dead. His student turned criminal accomplice, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), raced away into the night a wanted — but free — man. Uncle Jack (Michael Bown) and his neo-Nazi gang were wiped out, Lydia (Laura Fraser) was poisoned by ricin, and criminal lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) was in the wind, fleeing Albuquerque for Omaha, Nebraska, under an assumed identity.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk Reveals if Walt and Jesse Return in Final Two Episodes

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Better Call Saul's "Breaking Bad" episode. Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) appeared for the first time in a Breaking Bad episode titled "Better Call Saul." On Monday, RV meth cooks Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) appeared for the first time on Better Call Saul in an episode titled "Breaking Bad." And their first time won't be the last. During a visit to The View ahead of the remaining two episodes of Saul's sixth and final season, Odenkirk confirmed that the duo would appear in more scenes set during the Breaking Bad era.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Better Call Saul director addresses fan complaints over Breaking Bad cameo in latest episode

Better Call Saul writer and director Thomas Schnauz has responded to a common fan complaint regarding Aaron Paul’s recent cameo.Paul appeared in the series’ latest episode, entitled “Breaking Bad”, reprising his role of Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad alongside Bryan Cranston’s Walter White.However, while it was well-received by many fans, the cameo prompted a lot of discussion about the decision not to use digital de-aging technology on Paul, who at 42 years old now looks much older than his character was supposed to be. Speaking to Variety, Schnauz, who also worked on Breaking Bad, addressed this idea.“We don’t do...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Heisenberg
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Aaron Paul
Person
Carol Burnett
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Breaking Bad#Episodes#Better Call Saul#El Camino
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Ducky Mallard Actor David McCallum Once Did Guest Spot on Legendary Series

David McCallum, aka Dr. Ducky Mallard, the former medical examiner turned NCIS historian, once did an episode of a bawdy comedy that certainly went against type. Let’s spin the way back to 1999. Bill Clinton was in his final year as president, MSN Messenger was all the rage and Star Wars made the term prequel a thing. And more specifically, 1999 also happened to feature season two of a ground-breaking comedy about four single women in NYC. We’re talking Sex and the City.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

PHOTO: ‘The Mummy’ Star Brendan Fraser Is Totally Unrecognizable as 600-Pound Recluse in New Movie

At his peak, Brendan Fraser was known as one of the fittest people in Hollywood, but his new role his as far away from that as possible. The actor once had an extremely chiseled physique. He famously wore nothing but a loin cloth for his role in George of the Jungle. However, Fraser is completely hidden in his character or the upcoming film, The Whale. Film studio A24 released the first jarring image of Fraser from the new film, which was posted on Screenrant’s Twitter.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
Distractify

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy