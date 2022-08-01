BRONZE 56K And DC Shoes Usher In The Return Of The Clocker 2 Silhouette

Read on sneakernews.com
Fall-Friendly Dark Olive Lands On The Nike Air Huarache
Nike is slowly but surely swapping out the lighter, summer-friendly shades for those more fitting of the upcoming Fall season. The influx of burnt oranges, olive greens, burgundy reds, and navy blues are a daily reminder of the end of the current season, but if the footwear options are this clean, is that really a bad thing?
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus
At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
Phantom And Coconut Milk Add A Lifestyle Look To The Nike Air Max 90
Whether you rely on Nike’s in-house team, or prefer to build your own pair on Nike By You, the Air Max 90 will never be short on options. This Fall/Winter 2022 season has plenty of new colorways on the ledger for a release, with irresistible choices like this Phantom/Coconut Milk pair keeping the silhouette top of mind.
This Ripstop-Accented Nike Air Max 90 “Kumquat” Leans Halfway Into Fall
Fall is practically here, bringing with it the usual assortment of Autumnal hues. And though yellows and oranges dress this latest Air Max 90, the silhouette doesn’t quite lose itself to the season, as it opts for shades more akin to pastels. Construction-wise, however, the shoe is built of...
Sail, Phantom, And Sesame Collide On This Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt
As Fall begins to rear its head, Nike has begun phasing out some of their more wilder colors. In place of these, the brand has leaned on a variety of light to dark earth tones, the most popular of which dress this upcoming Air Force 1 Sculpt. Alongside its minimal...
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”
Every year around the Holiday Season, Jordan Brand gifts us with an Air Jordan 11. In the past, we’ve seen the return of the “Concord” and “Bred” as well as the debut of new and innovative make-ups like the “Jubilee” and the self-lacing AJ11 Adapt. For 2022, the Jumpman is going a bit against the grain, translating the colorway of the AJ11 Low “Cherry” to the silhouette’s mid-top trim.
Nike Adds Jumbo Lenticular Swooshes To The Air Force 1 Low
Nike continues to get creative with the decades-old Air Force 1 Low as it is presented with yet another modification of the Swoosh logo. Founded on a crisp all-white tumbled leather base, this Air Force 1 Low livens up with a hit of bright orange applied to an enlarged Swoosh logo. The color pops even more due to the use of a lenticular sheet, which creates a minor color-shift of citrus hues on the logo as well as the heel-tab. Red accents finish off the look on the Nike Air tongue label as well as the AIR fixture on the midsole.
This Kids Nike Dunk Low Is Covered In Tiger Stripes
Nike has gone to great lengths to accommodate much of their younger audience, gradually increasing the output of kids’ exclusive releases. And joining this catalog is yet another take on the Dunk Low, this pair extremely playful with its use of tiger stripes. Comparisons to Tigger, Winnie the Pooh’s...
Distressed Tans Hint At Gold On This Nike Air Max 97
There are some major developments for Air Max 97 fans to take note of as we approach the Fall season. First off, official images of the Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” have appeared, with a tentative release date of November 11th keeping Air Max fans on high alert. Now, a new style for women has surfaced, offering a modern and luxurious take on the 25-year-old model.
Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From July 30th to August 5th
Following the drama-filled 24 hours that was Yeezy Day 2022, the sneaker space gave way to dozens of rumors and confirmed details regarding some exciting footwear. On the Swoosh front, reports made their rounds across the internet in relation to a grey-covered Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low. Expected to drop exclusively in Paris, the pair would be another posthumous release from Virgil Abloh. A set of Nike Dunks in collaboration with Futura was also reported to be dropping on what would’ve been the late Illinois-native’s 43rd birthday. Elsewhere, the original Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” surfaced via official images, increasing anticipation for the pair’s release as the model’s 25th anniversary celebration winds down.
Reflective Mudguards Animate This Olive-Colored Nike Air Max 90
The Nike Air Max 90 is 32 years removed from its debut, but it continues playing an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design emerged in a muted olive green and black colorway perfect for the impending autumn. And while not a new color palette to the ever-popular Air Max proposition, the two-tone arrangement is accompanied by a refreshing reflective mudguard, which also dons all-over swoosh logos for added personality. Sole units underfoot, save for the visible Air bubble, opt for a pitch-dark color scheme that allow for the upper’s components to revel that much more in the spotlight.
size? To Release An Exclusive New Balance 1906R Duo
Over the last several decades, size? has created dozens of compelling footwear styles with some of the most important players in the sneaker space. Up next?: New Balance. While no strangers to one another, the North American and English institutions boast a smaller collaborative catalog together than they do with other partners. Their latest endeavor is an ode to the retro running sneakers of yesteryear as it reimagines the New Balance 1906R in two colorways. The first of the duo covers the sneaker’s mesh and leather upper in disparate greyscale, blue and orange tones. Light brown takes over the New Balance 2002R-like sole unit, rounding out the earthy look. By contrast, the second 1906R by size? opts for a rather tonal ensemble, donning eye-catching teal flair complimented by black accents.
“Gum Brown” Bottoms Round Out This Clean Nike Blazer Mid
The Nike Blazer Mid continues being a go-to option for the Nike SB team, but it also has a strong hold on its own lifestyle-oriented side. For its latest ensemble, the first Nike Basketball design has indulged in a clean off-white arrangement that’s complimented by dark navy details and a fan-favorite gum brown bottom. Laces, suede underlays at the upper spine and profile swoosh trims opt for a near-black look that pales in comparison to not only the bulk of the Nike Blazer, but also the herringbone-patterned sole unit underfoot.
The Nike Lunar Force 1 Duckboot Returns In Tan
Though they’ve since fallen out of relevance, sneaker boots were once all the rage, with Nike having created rugged versions of many a classic silhouette. The Air Force 1, of course, was among that group, and one of its many winterized models, the Lunar Force 1 Duckboot, is about to make an unexpected return.
Organic Patterns Grow On The Nike Air Force 1 Low
In honor of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, Nike has effectively run wild with the silhouette creatively, imaging the classic in ways never-before-attempted. And though much more subdued relative to a few past releases, this upcoming colorway is equally novel, as its suedes are brushed with a unique, organic-like pattern.
New Balance Taps Japanese Fashion Director And Stylist Akio Hasegawa For The 1906R’s Debut
Back in 2020, New Balance ushered in the return of the 2002. And now, two years thereafter, the brand is giving the 1906 the very same treatment, replacing the 2009 shoe’s sole with that of the 860v2. And alongside a collaborative offering with thisisneverthat, the silhouette will soon release in a number of inline colorways, the first of which are scheduled to hit Asia later this August.
USA Colors Dawn On The Nike Air Griffey Max 1
With the All-Star Game and Trade Deadline now behind us, the most important weeks of the MLB season now await as Division rivals continue to ramp up the competition. This puts the Air Griffey Max 1 drops at center stage, and Nike is ready to present the re-issue in a USA-friendly colorway.
MLB
First Look At The Pawnshop Skate x Nike SB Dunk High
Situated just east of Downtown LA, Pawnshop Skate Co. has been serving the Covina skateboarding community ever since 2010, although a fire did put a halt on much of their operations back in 2020. Thankfully, however, they quickly got back on their feet thanks to the support of longtime patrons, a testament to how important the storefront is to the 626. Nike SB, too, has seemingly kept a watchful eye on Anthony Piscopo and company, as they’ve offered the team their very own Dunk High.
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Orlando”
Among the more excruciating “What If?” possibilities in NBA history falls on none other than Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, the Memphis stand-out that rose to stardom alongside Shaquille O’neal in Orlando. Penny had the handles of a point guard and the physicality of a small forward in a shooting guard’s body, and after reaching the NBA Finals in just his second season, the future was clearly his to lose.
Where To Buy The Nike Dunk Low “Vast Grey”
Despite having debuted in 1985, the Nike Dunk Low continues to feel fresh thanks to its healthy mix of odes to the past and new ensembles. Recently, the latter category gained another tally with the “Vast Grey” colorway. Hairy suede replaces traditional smooth leather construction across the upper,...
