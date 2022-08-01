Read on kfab.iheart.com
Gene Leahy Mall welcomes free Friday night movie-watching experience
A large screen will be brought to the stage at the Performance Pavillion where people can gather on the grass each Friday night to enjoy a family-friendly movie at no cost.
doniphanherald.com
Two Omaha women went north for gold and new lives
Long before “North to Alaska” was a hit song and a movie in 1960, Addie Braxton and Ruth Wilson went that way and made pioneering journeys. Braxton went there to prospect several years after the Klondike gold rush. There hadn’t been many women in the Alaska gold fields, and Black prospectors were said to be few. Such a combination was news in Omaha in 1905.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium welcomes one millionth visitor of the year
It was an exciting day at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. The zoo welcomed its millionth visitor for 2022 and these special guests were there to celebrate a birthday.
KETV.com
Meet Pepper, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Pepper is a 12-year-old Shih Tzu mix at the shelter. He may be older, but he still has a lot of love to give and a surprising amount of energy too!
Kearney Hub
Lincoln hospital faces mess over 'messy bun' post
A mention of "messy buns" recently caused a bit of a mess for Bryan Health on social media. The health system said in a Monday Facebook post that a recent update in one of its nursing units used an image of a messy bun "to illustrate images of hair not secured adequately."
Douglas County Historical Society's Vintage Wheels at The Fort event returns
After a two-year hiatus, Vintage Wheels at The Fort is returning. Join the Douglas County Historical Society for a free event that is fun for the whole family.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's
Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
visitomaha.com
The Top 10 Places to Grab a Drink in Omaha, According to Yelp
It’s official: Omaha’s got great places for grabbing a beverage. We’ve teamed with Yelp to present ten amazing places to grab a drink in Omaha, as rated by a mix of average ratings and number of reviews on Yelp. Yelp’s Top 25 Places to Drink list is chock full of hidden gems, from breweries to coffee shops. But it’s also got the familiar tried-and-true places that everyone loves. Here’s a preview of that list.
Machine Gun Kelly tour bus vandalized in Omaha
A tour bus belonging to Machine Gun Kelly parked near the Farnam Hotel in downtown Omaha was tagged today. 3 News Now was there as the graffiti was cleaned up.
kfornow.com
Lifeguard Shortage Impacts Another Lincoln Swimming Pool
(KFOR NEWS August 5, 2022) Due to a lifeguard shortage, Lincoln Parks and Recreation is modifying the schedule for the Belmont Neighborhood Pool, 12th and Manatt streets. For the remainder of the pool season, the revised Belmont Pool schedule is:. Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 – closed.
klkntv.com
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
offmetro.com
10 Most Comfortable Cities for Remote Workers in the U.S.
As businesses embrace remote work, many cities are positioning themselves as great alternatives for those who want to taste the life of the Digital Nomad or relocate seeing as they do not have to be physically close to their offices. If you are one of these people thinking of relocating, you may be wondering what to look for as you search for a city to relocate to or spend some time on your Digital Nomad life.
klkntv.com
86-year-old wins two first-place ribbons for gardening at Otoe County Fair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Syracuse woman won two first-place ribbons at the Otoe County Fair for her outstanding gardening at her assisted living community. JoAnne Bates, 86, has spent the last 15 years planting flowers with Gerri Harden, the assisted living manager. Harden expressed how excited Bates gets...
WOWT
Omaha’s auto-biography on automobile history on display
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s rich history of the automobile is on full display in an exhibit at the Douglas City Historical Society. The exhibit examines the city’s love affair with motor vehicles. The story of the automobile in Omaha dates back to the Model T. Officials at...
klkntv.com
Mystery neighbor in north Lincoln praised for putting out flames
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A home near North 48th and Fremont caught fire Thursday morning but quick action from an unidentified man saved the home from destruction. Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. with the flames nearly extinguished thanks to the neighbor. Homeowner Joyce Meuratella told...
norfolkneradio.com
Ashland's Strategic Air Command Museum could have a new look
As Nebraska’s only astronaut, Clayton Anderson has big plans for the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland. On Governor Ricketts Nebraska way podcast, Anderson, the museum’s president and CEO, is trying to find new ideas to continue to bring all ages to the museum. "I'd like...
Midlands Business Journal
Omaha Business Hall of Fame: Five New Honorees to be Inducted August 17
As part of its centennial celebration, in 1993 the Greater Omaha Chamber inducted six local legends — Nebraska Furniture Mart founder Rose Blumkin, investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett, pioneering businessman and university founder John A. Creighton, Valmont founder Robert Daugherty, construction and engineering leader Peter Kiewit, and attorney and Mutual of Omaha executive V.J. Skutt — into the newly established Omaha Business Hall of Fame. Every year since, a new group of civic and business honorees has been inducted, with this year’s class of five bringing the total number of individuals to more than 170.
WOWT
Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout. Updated: 6 hours...
KETV.com
'Mutton bustin'' at the Sarpy County Fair
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Some kids spent Wednesday night trying to hang on tight to their sheep. This is “mutton bustin'” at the Sarpy County Fair. Instead of adults riding bulls, it’s kids riding sheep. Riders had to weigh less than 60 pounds, and you can...
BTN analysts offer thoughts on Huskers during trip to Lincoln
The Big Ten Network and its team of analysts kicked off their annual road trip across the conference on Thursday in Lincoln, checking out Nebraska's morning practice. There is plenty of new players and coaches around the Husker program this fall, and Dave Revsine and Gerry Dinardo made sure to point out the new faces at Nebraska -- highlighting Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy and Trey Palmer among others on the trip.
