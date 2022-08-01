ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees send top pitching prospect to Cubs for reliever Scott Effross

By Chelena Goldman
 4 days ago
Scott Effross Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Effross fills a much-needed area for the Yankees, who are looking to best position themselves for a 28th World Series title. The Bronx Bombers are ahead of most of the competition in the American League standings, but are just two games in front of the Houston Astros.

As NorthJersey.com notes, the next task for New York ahead of Tuesday's deadline is to acquire a quality starting pitcher. They have been linked to expressing interest in Oakland A's righty Frankie Montas and Pittsburgh Pirates lefty Jose Quintara.

