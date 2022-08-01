Read on news.wjct.org
Mayo Clinic starts work on $233 million oncology building
Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
Ben Frazier travels to the United Nations; Compost Jax; Jacksonville NAACP; The Move
Jacksonville activist and civil rights leader Ben Frazier has accepted an invitation to speak next Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland, to the United Nations Committee to Eliminate Racial Discrimination. The United Nations has been the guardian of human rights across the planet for 77 years. This UN committee monitors human rights violations across the globe. Frazier plans to tell this committee that recent Florida laws can be defined as human rights violations.
Duval County Public Schools narrows list of bidders for headquarters move
Duval County Public Schools has narrowed the slate of companies vying for a piece of the district’s effort to sell its Downtown Southbank administration building and develop a new headquarters off the riverfront. A July 7 purchasing department memo shows a bid evaluation committee recommended the district start negotiations...
Activist Ben Frazier to speak at UN about 'human rights violations' in Florida
Jacksonville activist Ben Frazier is taking his fight for civil rights in Florida to a global audience. Frazier, the founder of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, will speak next week in Geneva, Switzerland, before a committee of the United Nations. The UN Committee to Eliminate Racial Discrimination is dedicated to...
Schools desperate for bus drivers; Duval needs at least 50
The first day of school for Duval County students is less than two weeks away on Aug. 15, but the district is already dealing with a challenge — not having enough bus drivers. Like many industries, bus drivers are in short supply in Duval County and elsewhere. Student Transportation...
AUG. 23 VOTER GUIDES: Get the rundown all in one place
The Aug. 23 primary election is quickly approaching — early, in-person voting begins Monday, and mail-in ballots have been out for a while. If you’re not sure about the local candidates or issues, you might find answers in Jacksonville Today’s voter guides. You can find them all here.
Clay and Duval will launch state's new opioid recovery program
Clay and Duval counties will be two of the first in Florida to implement a new state program to combat the opioid epidemic. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery program — or CORE — which he called the first of its type in the nation.
New Jacksonville University College of Law begins classes next week
Fourteen first-year law students - seven women and seven men and the first enrollees at the Jacksonville University College of Law - will begin classes Aug. 8 at JU’s Downtown campus in VyStar Tower. The first day’s schedule comprises subjects including civil procedure, contracts, property and tort law and...
Watch | LPT Live on the JME Soundstage
Our cavernous JME Soundstage felt a little less so a few months back when Jacksonville’s mighty LPT stopped by. The ten-piece salsa orchestra tends to fill up the room. As one of the most sought after live acts in the city, LPT not only commands the stage, they’re also prone to drawing the ire of those who would enforce fire-code-mandated rules on a venue’s max capacity.
Child sex-abuse allegation surfaces for Clay Commission candidate
Dale Carter, a candidate for Clay County Board of County Commissioners, has had his share of legal troubles. Court records from Clay, Duval and St. Johns counties show Carter had been charged with numerous criminal offenses, which he says are all “settled.”. But in an allegation that was never...
