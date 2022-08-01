Opelika Police search for local man wanted on attempted murder charges
OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Opelika Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Opelika man who is wanted on attempted murder charges.Alabama man charged with attempted murder in Phenix City shooting
According to officials, Montavious Demetrel Dawson’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 14 at the 100 block of Chester Avenue in Opelika, Alabama.Columbus Police searching for critically missing person
Anyone with information is asked call the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Department’s mobile app.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0