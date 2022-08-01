ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika Police search for local man wanted on attempted murder charges

By Nicole Sanders
 4 days ago

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Opelika Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Opelika man who is wanted on attempted murder charges.

According to officials, Montavious Demetrel Dawson’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 14 at the 100 block of Chester Avenue in Opelika, Alabama.

Anyone with information is asked call the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Department’s mobile app.

