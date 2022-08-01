ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Richard James Hanson, Warren, Ohio

By MyValleyTributes Staff
27 First News
 4 days ago
27 First News

Glenn “Biggie” Melvin Wilson, Sr., Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn “Biggie” Melvin Wilson, Sr., 80, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born April 3, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Raymond Y. and Mildred E. (Snively) Wilson. On July 6, 1963,...
BRISTOLVILLE, OH
27 First News

Joseph Pekarcik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN –Joseph Pekarcik, 82, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022. Joseph was born November 18, 1939, to Joseph L. Sr. and Marion (Black) Pekarcik. He lived on the south side all his life. He attended St. Matthias School and graduated from Wilson...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Karen L. Johns, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Karen L. Johns, age 59, announces her peaceful passing on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Karen was born on July 26, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Timothy Randal White, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Randal White, age 63, of Lowellville, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life on Sunday, July 31, 2022, while at home and surrounded by his family. Tim was born August 7, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Eugene and Theresa Mary (Graban) White. He...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
27 First News

Charles “Charlie” Russell Miner, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Charlie” Russell Miner, age 83, formerly of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. We thought if a man could be immortal, it just might be “The Captain” but God must have needed a house remodeled in...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Chase Michael Baker, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chase Michael Baker, 25, passed away due to a motorcycle accident, Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022. Chase was born September 14, 1996 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James Earl Baker and Christina Bryan Baker. After graduating from high school, Chase enlisted in the...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
27 First News

James Aster Richard John Diehl II, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Aster Richard John Diehl II departed this life on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. James was born on November 3, 1980, the first of two sons to Jalisa Diehl and D’Artanin Alli in Youngstown, Ohio. James was affectionately known as “JD” to all who knew and loved him.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Hurley Eugene Fenstermacher, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hurley Eugene Fenstermacher, age 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, died peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born on September 9, 1937 in Century, West Virginia to Hurley and Ona (Humphey) Fenstermacher. Hurley worked at General Fireproofing as a machinist. He was also a veteran...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Robert C. Faler, Sr., Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Faler, Sr., 98 of Leavittsburg passed away peacefully Friday, July 29, 2022 with his family by his side. If you knew Bob you would know what character he was. He was a proud, kind, wonderful man. Bob was always found in his barn working on some kind of project or activity. Bob was always willing to lend a helping hand and share his vast knowledge and experiences. Bob was a proud family man and always put them first.
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
27 First News

Arlene Kay Johnson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene Kay Johnson, 84, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born February 9, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl and the late Maryanna York (Clark) Heitman. Arlene was devoted to her...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Mary M. Beardslee, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Beardslee, 91, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Columbus, Ohio. Mary was born on July 9, 1931 in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of Jacob and Mary (Benna) Marinkovich. Besides being a proud homemaker, Mary worked as...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Robert Preston Sharpe, Sr., Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Preston Sharpe, Sr., 70 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was born July 29, 1952 in El Paso, Texas, a son of the late Ralph Sharpe and the late Annabelle (Abbott) Sharpe Baldwin.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
27 First News

Geraldine “Gerry” Dunston, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Dunston, 93, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022 in O’Brien Nursing Home, Masury, Ohio where she had been a resident since December 2021. Gerry was born on August 21, 1928 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the...
HERMITAGE, PA
27 First News

Frances Jane Anderson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Jane Anderson, 102, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, following a brief illness. Frances was born on October 6, 1919, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Jennie (Johnson) Biggin. Frances was a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Jonathan Paul Snyder, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan Paul (JP) Snyder, 54 of Yoder, Indiana and of Mineral Ridge, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, unexpectedly at his home in Yoder, Indiana. Jonathan was born September 27, 1967, in Youngstown, the son of David and Mary (Kirtos) Snyder. A 1986 graduate...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
27 First News

John Wardle, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 29, 2022, John Wardle, age 75, of Girard (Liberty Township), Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. John was born in Youngstown on May 3, 1947, to Della (Rogers) Chilcott. He was a proud member of the Fish &...
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Connie Mae Hale, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Mae (Edmondson) Hale, 86, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at home in Niles, Ohio, in the care of loved ones. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Hale; two sons, Harold R. Hale, Jr. and William (Loretta) Hale; three grandchildren, Aubrey (Dante) Abbas, Paije (Bruce) Hostetter and Braley (Murphy) Miller; one great-grandchild, Elia Mae Abbas; two sisters, Martha Sue (Allen) Redding and Judy Blankenship, as well as her sister-in-law, Katie Edmondson and many dear nieces and nephews.
NILES, OH
27 First News

Eleanor Katherine (Limongi) Alfano, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Katherine (Limongi) Alfano, 80, of Boardman, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Eleanor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She exemplified love and kindness in everything that she did and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Eleanor was...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Donna L. Cooper, Edinburg, PA

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Cooper, age 71, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Donna was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania on June 30, 1951, to Charles E. Wilson and Betty Ryan-Erwin. Donna had many hobbies and...
EDINBURG, PA

