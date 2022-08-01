Suspect arrested in March 2021 homicide in Beloit

Read on www.nbc15.com
nbc15.com
MPD responds to shooting in southwest Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after gunfire was reported in a neighborhood in the southwestern part of the city, Madison Police Department confirms. At least five MPD police cruisers responded to the area near Balsam Road and Leland Drive. Caution tape has also been...
nbc15.com
Madison, Fitchburg PDs pursue car stolen in Milwaukee; passenger caught
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. police departments teamed up early Friday morning to catch a young teen accused of fleeing from officers after being seen running from a car that was reported stolen in Milwaukee. A Madison Police Department officer first saw the stolen car around 1:40 a.m.,...
Beloit teen charged in Labor Day homicide to stand trial in 2023
MADISON, Wis. — A teen accused of killing a 19-year-old over Labor Day weekend last year will stand trial in early 2023, according to online court records. Dante Wilson, 16, was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School in mid-September, just over a week after authorities found the 19-year-old victim’s body between two houses on the city’s near west side. Police said Wilson had a gun in his backpack at the time of his arrest.
14-year-old passenger in stolen car arrested in Fitchburg, driver gets away
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy after stopping a stolen car Friday morning. The incident began when a Madison police officer spotted a Nissan sedan that had been reported stolen in Milwaukee driving in the area of Midvale Boulevard at about 1:40 a.m. Friday, police said. Several officers were tracking the car when it was spotted again by a Fitchburg officer in the area of King James Way.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects shoot a Rockford citizen, As they park their vehicle…
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m.,. The Rockford Police Department responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised that as the victim was parking their car in the 2600...
Police want to identify Rockford ‘window smasher’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who reportedly smashed the front window of an E. State Street storefront on Monday. According to police, officers were called to Minglewood, at 333 E. State Street, on Monday, August 1st around 12:40 p.m. The business was closed at […]
nbc15.com
Janesville PD searching for missing teen
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy Thursday night. The department stated that the young teen Zebediah, who police noted goes by “Zeb,” was last seen near Jefferson Elementary School. Police attached a photo to a news release of the...
nbc15.com
Pedestrian hit by semi in Iowa County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was injured early Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a semi after stepping into a lane of traffic at a Town of Linden intersection, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the man was walking along the shoulder of...
nbc15.com
Police warn of suspicious activity in Green County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office said they have recently received complaints of suspicious activity at night. Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated in the Decatur Township and surrounding areas. According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, vehicles were rifled...
fox47.com
One man's experience in the oldest part of the Dane County Jail
MADISON, Wis. — In March, Garrett Olson had just moved into his own apartment after being homeless for the last four years when he was arrested after a fight. He was booked into the oldest part of the Dane County Jail, where he would spend the next four months.
nbc15.com
Madison man sentenced for drug trafficking
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man in Madison was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for possession of heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to the state Department of Justice. Keante Gunn, 32, pleaded guilty on May 12 and was ordered to serve six years...
nbc15.com
MPD: Girl taken into custody after exchange for stolen puppy
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A girl was taken into custody by Madison Police Department officers after she allegedly tried to exchange a 10-month-old puppy that had been in vehicle when it was stolen last week for a cash reward. In an updated incident report Wednesday, MPD explained that Malloy’s owners...
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau...
Rockford men arrested after loaded guns, weed and ecstasy found
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested on Tuesday after loaded guns and marijuana were found during a traffic stop. Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of W. State Street and Henrietta Avenue around 7:30 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers found three loaded handguns, a […]
Rockford woman shot on porch in drive-by
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old Rockford woman was hit by gunfire from a passing car while sitting out on a porch Tuesday night. It happened at a residence in the 1100 block of N. Independence Avenue around 11:10 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim, and […]
Crash on EB I-94 near Cottage Grove cleared
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Eastbound Interstate 94 has cleared at County Highway N near Cottage Grove after a crash during the Friday evening rush hour, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. A WisDOT traffic camera in the area appears to show...
Father of slain Onalaska toddler now behind bars for domestic violence
On Wednesday, Carlton Harris, the father of slain 3-year-old toddler Major Harris, appeared in La Crosse County Court via a remote connection.
nbc15.com
Remembering the deadly Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting 10 years later
CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games. The best-trained athletes from all over the world took over the Wisconsin State Capitol building Friday morning during day three of the NOBULL CrossFit Games. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at...
x1071.com
Muscoda Man Cited For Drug Charges in Darlington
Darlington Police issued a citation to a man from Muscoda Sunday for drug charges. 31 year old Daniel McLean received the citation just after 8pm on a valid warrant through probation and parole following a traffic stop on Washington Street. Charges of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony bail jumping are also being referred to the Lafayette County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Name released in Rock River kayaker death
DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
