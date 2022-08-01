Read on www.zacks.com
InterDigital (IDCC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Solid Top-Line Growth
IDCC - Free Report) reported healthy second-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in the forthcoming quarters with a multi-year, worldwide, non-inclusive, fee-bearing license agreement with Amazon. Net Income. Net income in...
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CGC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.70 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Solid Revenues
COMM - Free Report) reported strong second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. With solid order trends, the company expects this growth momentum to continue despite supply chain headwinds, backed by industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks.
Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y
WBD - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 loss of $1.50 per share. The company had reported earnings of $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at breakeven for the reported quarter. Revenues increased 220.9% year over year to $9.82 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Latin America Unit
MET - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $2 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29%. However, the bottom line declined 16% year over year. Adjusted operating revenues of MetLife amounted to $18,298 million, which increased from $16,239 million in the year-ago quarter. The...
Iovance (IOVA) Q2 Earnings Miss, Lifileucel BLA on Track
IOVA - Free Report) incurred a loss of 63 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. Without any marketed product and revenue-generating collaboration, the company did not record any revenues...
ETFs in Focus on Alibaba Fiscal Q1 2023 Earnings
BABA - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 before the opening bell on Aug 4, where in it beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. The company recorded flat revenue growth for the first time ever, as the country grappled with an economic slowdown and COVID-19 resurgences. Driven by earnings...
Globus Medical (GMED) Q2 Earnings Beat, Gross Margin Dips
GMED - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 56 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7%. The metric however remained unchanged year over year. The adjusted EPS excludes certain non-recurring expenses like amortization of intangibles, and acquisition-related costs among others. Our projection of adjusted...
Shake Shack (SHAK) Q2 Earnings Top, Q3 View Disappoints, Stock Down
SHAK - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missed the same. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 6.2% on Aug 4. Investor sentiment was hurt as the company’s second-quarter revenues missed the consensus estimate and the third-quarter guidance also came in below the street estimates.
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Q2 Earnings to Ail From High Costs
L - Free Report) ouisiana-Pacific Corporation ( LPX - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9% and 11%, respectively. Its earnings and revenues rose 68.8% and 31% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures.
Four Giant Tech Groups Keep the S&P 500 Aloft: Zacks August Market Strategy
The following is an excerpt from Zacks Chief Strategist John Blank’s full August Market Strategy report To access the full PDF, click here. The S&P500 (SPY) share index --and the broader underlying U.S. economy-- is now tied directly to the success of just four major, converging, tech business groups.
Vertex (VRTX) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups 2022 Sales Guidance
VRTX - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.60, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48. The company recorded earnings of 17 cents in the year-ago quarter. Strong cystic fibrosis (“CF”) product revenues and lower acquired in-process research and development expenses ("Acquired IPR&D") boosted earnings.
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Tractor Supply (TSCO)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
HighPeak (HPK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
HPK - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2022 earnings results on Aug 8, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the independent oil and natural gas company’s earnings of 32 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. In the trailing four quarters, HighPeak’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once and missed the same thrice, the average negative surprise being 16%. This is depicted in the graph below:
MasTec's (MTZ) Q2 Earnings Meet & Revenues Beat Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained by a meager 0.01% during after-hours trading on Aug 4, after it reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, "While inflationary cost pressures...
Expedia (EXPE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
EXPE - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4. For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.04 billion, suggesting growth of 44.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.57 per share, which has...
bluebird (BLUE) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Miss
BLUE - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of $1.27 per share (excluding restructuring charges) from continued operations in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.31. In the year-ago quarter, BLUE posted a loss of $2.31 from continued operations. Revenues from...
Computer Task Group (CTG) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
CTG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.14%. A...
Skyworks' (SWKS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SWKS - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.44 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.39% and increased 13.5% year over year. Revenues of $1.23 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.13% and increased 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s quarterly results...
Agios (AGIO) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Beat
AGIO - Free Report) incurred a loss of $1.68 per share from continuing operations for second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.78. In the year-ago quarter, AGIO incurred a loss of $1.36 per share. Quarterly revenues were $5.6 million during the quarter, which beat...
