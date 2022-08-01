ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Dallas ISD students return to class

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxRX5_0h0kuvqM00

The first students in Dallas ISD returned to class Monday for the 2022-2023 school year. This year, Dallas ISD adopted three different calendars to try to reduce long-term impact of the pandemic on students' development.

All high schools, most middle schools and elementary schools are using the base calendar. They will return to class August 15.

Six middle schools and 35 elementary schools are using the "intercession calendar." They will start on August 8th and have five additional weeks spread through the year, but not all students will be required to attend intercession weeks.

Five schools, three elementary and two middle schools, adopted the "School Day Redesign" calendar, which started Monday and runs through June 22, 2023.

Among the campuses with the School Day Redesign Calendar is Edna Rowe Elementary. Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde met with students Monday. The school's drumline played, and Dallas Police officers greeted students and parents as they walked in.

"It's exciting!" one parent said. "It's super-exciting to be back at school. He's in third grade, so it's his third year here. It's a lot of fun."

"We're new to the district, so I want them to experience everything," another mom said. "This is completely new, and this is an awesome start for them. They're excited."

Police officers gave students leis. Principal Aaron Joseph says the school's theme this year is "Ohana," Hawaiian for "family."

"We want them to be connected," Joseph said. "That's one of the pillars of the vision we're trying to set here: connectedness. We're just going to be connected in everything we do. In learning, we're going to be connected, we're going to build each other up. The adults are going to be connected, the planning, the instruction, we're going to be connected in everything we do."

Joseph said the additional time in the classroom can help kids build critical thinking skills.

"We're able to go deeper in our instruction than we'd be able to do if we were crunched for time," Joseph said. "We're able to give our teachers more planning time."

Joseph said teachers supported the plan for the additional time in the classroom as well, saying that additional planning time will lead to more collaboration among teachers who can work together on instruction.

"I don't feel any pressure because we're trying something new," Joseph said. "It's an experiment. We've been monitoring progress. We'll take what we know has worked and with the things that haven't worked, we'll take back to the drawing table and try again."

A complete list of campus start dates is available here .

This year, students in sixth grade and older will be required to use clear or mesh backpacks. Dallas ISD is handing out free backpacks for students to use. Students can also carry a pouch no bigger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches to carry personal items like cellphones, hygiene products, and money.

Details about acceptable backpacks are available here .

