Scio Twp: Zoning ordinance amendment

The Sylvan Township Board will be meeting soon to vote on a proposal to rezone 55 acres at Pierce and Garvey Rds from agricultural (low density housing) into multi-family residential which will lead to a high-density housing development plan by the developer and, possibly, other unknown development that he has not disclosed. Based on this developer's other work, these units will not be considered "affordable" by the average Chelsea resident. It's also worth noting, the Board will be working off a legally outdated Master Plan. In addition, there have been no traffic safety studies examining the impact of this type of high density development on an already dangerous area of roads that is also a school bus route.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO