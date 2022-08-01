Scio Twp: Zoning ordinance amendment

thesuntimesnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline: City council synopsis, July 18
The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and four members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as amended. Council voted to excuse the absence of Camero-Sulak and Krause. There were three public comments. There was one presentation. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the July 11, 2022, regular meeting; payment of 51 payees in the amount of $688,402.62; Appointment of Al Hodge to the Environmental Commission.
Color-coded maps show how Washtenaw County voted in Aug. 2 primary
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 87,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary, amounting to what’s officially reported as a 28% turnout. Voters decided local, state and federal races on the Democratic and Republican tickets and several ballot proposals, including a big tax to expand public transit services in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea: Council meeting synopsis, July 8
Mayor Pacheco called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States. Public Comments (available in person and via Zoom) TJ Helfferich, President of the Chelsea District Library Board of Trustees, was present with fellow Trustee Jan Carr, to introduce Lori Coryell in her presentation of the Library’s Mobile CDL program. Director Coryell and Communications Coordinator Virginia Kreuger provide an overview of the forthcoming program.
Developers pitch 277-unit housing project for farmland north of Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Developers are targeting an 82-acre plot of mostly vacant farmland and wooded areas just north of Ypsilanti for a new housing development that could bring 277 new units. They pitched an early concept plan for the project, christened Brookwood Superior, to Superior Township planning officials on...
thesuntimesnews.com
Sylvan Township Board to Vote on Pierce/Garvey Rezoning Proposal - Share your Opinions
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. The Sylvan Township Board will be meeting soon to vote on a proposal to rezone 55 acres at Pierce and Garvey Rds from agricultural (low density housing) into multi-family residential which will lead to a high-density housing development plan by the developer and, possibly, other unknown development that he has not disclosed. Based on this developer's other work, these units will not be considered "affordable" by the average Chelsea resident. It's also worth noting, the Board will be working off a legally outdated Master Plan. In addition, there have been no traffic safety studies examining the impact of this type of high density development on an already dangerous area of roads that is also a school bus route.
HometownLife.com
After first closing to help with pandemic, downtown Northville streets closings permanent
An idea born out of helping businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic is now a permanent fixture in downtown Northville. The closures of Main Street and Center Street in the heart of the city will remain closed to motor vehicle traffic permanently. The decision by the city council at its Aug. 1 meeting comes less than two months after the council voted to extend the closures downtown through early November.
Washtenaw County board chair defeats former Jackson council member in Senate primary
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County board Chair Sue Shink is one step closer to Lansing after a decisive victory in a Democratic primary in a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson that Democrats expect to be tightly contested in November. With 99% of votes counted...
Election results delayed: 65 Michigan counties reporting modem issues
Primary election results are delayed in 65 out of 83 counties in Michigan due to modem issues, officials in Wayne County said.
Live election results for Aug. 2 primary in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County voters are deciding contested primaries in local elections and a significant tax proposal for public transit while also choosing from a slew of state House and Senate candidates during the election on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot are key mayoral and City Council...
Detroit News
Firm in Huron River chemical release issued cease-and-desist order
The company that released a hazardous chemical into the Huron River system this week has been issued a cease-and-desist order, state officials said Wednesday. The city of Wixom issued the notice to the Tribar manufacturing facility on Monday or Tuesday, a representative for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy told The Detroit News.
thesalinepost.com
Saline City Council Agrees to Buy Back 207 Monroe Street
The City of Saline will buy back the 3.5-acre parcel at 207 Monroe St. City council emerged from closed session Monday night and voted unanimously to buy back the land from High Meadows Development LLC for $200,000 - the price developer Damian Farrell paid for the property when he and the city finally executed a purchase agreement for the property.
thelivingstonpost.com
Sample ekes out 29-vote win over Reckling
The Republican race for the newly drawn 3rd District seat on the Board of Commissioners, in which there was no incumbent, ended up becoming Livingston County’s biggest primary nail biter. The district includes Iosco, Putnam and Unadilla townships, as well as parts of Handy and Hamburg townships. In the...
wlen.com
Adrian Enters into Purchase Agreement for Adrian Inn, Looks to Temporarily House Displaced Riverview Terrace Residents
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian has entered into a purchase agreement to buy the Adrian Inn for about $800,000. The building, which was deemed a public nuisance by the Commission, would serve as a temporary living situation for the displaced residents of the Riverview Terrace Apartments currently being housed in Dundee.
Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County
Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
Ann Arbor Democrat wins state House primary, sees chance to unite Washtenaw, Jackson counties
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Democrat Carrie Rheingans resoundingly won a Democratic primary race for a new Michigan House of Representatives district covering a mix of urban and rural areas in Washtenaw and Jackson counties, likely to go Democratic in the November general election. Rheingans, project director for the...
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
thelivingstonpost.com
Five things we learned in the Livingston County primary election
Well, it was quite a night in Livingston County politics. We had blowouts we weren’t expecting (Jay Gross over Brenda Plank) and nail-biters we weren’t expecting (Frank Sample over Meghan Reckling by 29 votes). And here are Five Things We Learned in the 2022 Livingston County primary election:
Macomb County primaries likely to decide final results in many districts
People who skip voting in primaries could take a lesson from Macomb County. Districts of all kinds across Michigan tend to lean to one party or the other, and fully 11 seats out of a total of 13 in Macomb County were poised to be decided in Tuesday’s races for the Board of Commissioners.
WNEM
Linden polling place evacuated
LINDEN, Mich. (WNEM) - A polling location in the city of Linden was evacuated on election day. The city clerk’s department stated it is working to ensure the integrity of the election given the unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances. The city clerk’s department has been in contact with the Bureau...
clarkstonnews.com
Speeding issue on Pine Knob Road
According to one Independence Township resident, Pine Knob Road south of Clarkston Road is dangerous and action must be taken immediately. At the July 19 regular meeting of the Township Board of Trustees, Isabel Gugyela addressed the board. “I live on Pine Knob Road, a dirt road, and my taxes...
