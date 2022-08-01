ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

ourquadcities.com

Summer Concert Series presents Soul Storm

The Bettendorf Public Library’s Summer Concert Series returns with some hot music on summer nights. The Summer Concert Series wraps up its season with Soul Storm Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy this free show!. In case of inclement weather, the...
BETTENDORF, IA
Eagle 102.3

One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month

The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
Sioux City Journal

Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert

The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks. In a video posted...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Annual Quad City Balloon Fest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Botanical Center offers ‘Pay What You Want’ for a week

The Quad City Botanical Center will allow guests to pay what they want for admission to the gardens August 7-13. By giving guests the chance to name their price of admission, we hope to allow every community member a chance to experience all the summer gardens have to offer. The...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC Islamic Center to give out free backpacks

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, in partnership with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief, will be distributing free backpacks for back to school to QC families in need this weekend. The event will be held at Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, 6005 34th Ave., Moline,...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC Rock Academy to have bigger youth festival in Rock Island

For the past couple years, the QC Rock Academy has held a kickoff to summer concert at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island. For the first time, Rock Academy director Greg Hipskind is planning a goodbye to summer at the park, with a new Quad Cities Youth Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. The free event is expected to run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Educator/entertainer joins library staff

You may recognize him from his MPL-TV/Channel 5 program “Mr. Taylor, Songs and Stories,” but now you can see him in person at the Musser Public Library (MPL) & HNI Community Center, Muscatine. Emerson Taylor has joined the library staff as a children’s librarian, bringing a sense of...
MUSCATINE, IA
WQAD

The sky's the limit next weekend at QC Balloon Festival

The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight the weekend of Aug. 12-13 at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. The balloon festival - weather permitting - offers food, hot air balloon rides, a car show and brilliant balloon glows at dusk each night. Admission to the event is...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Food inspectors ensure fair food is safe to enjoy

One of many Quad Citians’ favorite parts about visiting the Mississippi Valley Fair is enjoying all the wonderful food from vendors, and the Scott County Health Department dropped by to ensure the fair food you eat meets state requirements. After determining the facilities and foods are up to code,...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show

A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

New QC park gets a name

East Moline’s newest park has a name and it’s culturally and environmentally appropriate for our area. The Amôwa Forest Preserve is the new name for the 180 acre park located near Interstate 80 and Illinois 92. Amôwa is the Sauk word for “bee” and was chosen from over 100 names submitted by members of the […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Wisconsin-born Nazi fighter film to be shown at Nahant Marsh

You don’t usually think of Davenport’s Nahant Marsh as a spot to see movies, but the 305-acre nature preserve and education center will be just that on Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. That’s when Nahant Marsh will host a free outdoor showing (on an inflatable screen) of the documentary “Wisconsin’s Nazi Resistance: The Mildred Fish-Harnack Story” (2011), as one of the first events in the comprehensive “Out of The Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today” throughout the area this fall.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

We Judged The Mississippi Valley Fair Food Contest And It Was Very Hard

To kick off the Mississippi Valley Fair 2022, a 'Taste of the QC' competition was held for the food vendors. Judges were needed so, of course, we stepped up to the plate. Goose from 97X and Sarah from B100 were two of the judges in 'Taste of the QC' on Tuesday afternoon. It's a competition among the food vendors to see who can impress the judges with the best fair fare.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Silvis offers new texting service for residents to report issues

The city of Silvis is now offering a new way for residents to report issues on their mobile phones through a text messaging service known as TextMyGov. Residents can report their issue and even attach pictures to their request without having to make a phone call to City Hall. The smart texting technology allows for 24/7 assistance, according to a city release Friday.
SILVIS, IL
ourquadcities.com

Essence eliminated from finale of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

After a dizzying, dazzling four-month journey from Davenport to L.A. for Quad Cities celebrity Essence Wilmington, the 20-year-old star was eliminated Wednesday night on FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”. The Davenport North alum and aspiring rapper/dancer/choreographer/actor/model did not make it to the top 2 dancers, as...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Country acts dominate rest of Mississippi Valley Fair

While country artist Jimmie Allen was forced to cancel his concert Thursday night at Davenport’s Mississippi Valley Fair, the fair grandstand has three more solid acts of country music booked the rest of the weekend. The schedule of performers is:. Friday, Aug. 5: Carly Pearce. Saturday, Aug. 6: Brantley...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Moline’s 150th Anniversary

Communications Coordinator, Tory Brecht, sat down with us to talk about how the city of Moline is gearing for a their week long celebration.
MOLINE, IL

