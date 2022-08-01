Read on www.morningjournal.com
Related
cleveland19.com
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
cleveland19.com
2 Sandusky residents charged in relation to previously missing 12-year-old
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky Police have charged Taylor Lavigne, 29, and Tyler Litz, 27, for their roles in the case of Austin Lauer - a 12 year-old autistic boy from Lorain who was missing for nearly two weeks. [ Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic...
No charges for deadly RTA bus shooting: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned no charges will be filed for a deadly shooting on an RTA bus.
Amid a growing number of murders, Cleveland’s police department suffers a shortage of homicide detectives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As slayings in Cleveland mount, the number of detectives investigating the deaths is a fraction of what authorities say it should be. There have been 83 homicides in the city through July 23, according to police, though the numbers are tentative and could change with rulings from the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Cuyahoga County recorder charged with assaulting Parma police officer during mental-health crisis incident
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Cuyahoga County Recorder and Cleveland City Councilman Patrick J. O’Malley pleaded not guilty on Thursday to felony charges accusing him of assaulting a Parma police officer during an April arrest in which authorities responded to a mental-health crisis incident at his home, according to a police report.
$1 million bond greatly reduced amid lesser charges against 3 men arrested in connection with beating death of Akron teen Ethan Liming
AKRON, Ohio — After initially being held on a $1 million bond for murder connected to the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming outside of the I PROMISE School in Akron, the three suspects accused in the case were given greatly reduced bonds amid lesser charges Thursday morning. This...
Man faces death penalty in Slavic Village killings
A man who was indicted on 14 counts of aggravated murder for killing a woman, 2 children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village is facing the death penalty.
Police K-9 recovers from stabbing in Lorain
A Lorain Police K-9 is recovering at home and is expected to eventually return to duty after he was stabbed while on the job.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Lakewood man found dead in Cleveland
Victor Huff was last seen on August 2 in Lakewood.
Morning Journal
Oberlin man facing rape charges involving minor
An Oberlin man pleaded not guilty to several felony charges involving allegations of sexual abuse against a minor female. A Lorain County grand jury secretly indicted Nicholas Boyd, 36, of Pleasant Street, on multiple felonies on June 30, according to court records. The indictment includes nine felony counts of rape,...
cleveland19.com
Parma shooting suspect arrested in Florida
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Parma Police, a suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Florida. On Aug. 2 at around 4 am, Parma Police officers responded to the area of State Road and Tuxedo Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots. As police were responding to the area they found a vehicle matching the description of one that may have been involved stopped near the intersection of Pearl and Brookpark Roads with the victim inside.
sent-trib.com
Cleveland man dies in turnpike crash
SWANTON — A Cleveland man is dead following a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County early Friday. The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal single commercial vehicle crash which occurred on the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 41 in Pike Township at approximately 1:30 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Body camera video shows aftermath of deadly hit-skip crash in Cleveland, arrest of suspected driver
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released body camera video from Cleveland police shows the aftermath at the scene of a crash where a 3-year-old child was killed while riding a bicycle. Several mangled bicycles can be seen on the sides of the roadway. Another video clip also shows the arrest of...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman missing since April, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Rebecca Geller has been located. Rebecca Geller, 41, of Cleveland has been reported missing, according to Cleveland Police. Police said that the last time anyone heard from Geller was in April of this year. Geller is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and was...
huroninsider.com
Two charged following bar fight in downtown Sandusky
SANDUSKY – Two individuals were charged early Sunday morning following a fight at Daly’s Pub in Sandusky. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the bar at 12:40AM for the second time that morning, for a report of a fight. About 15 minutes earlier, police issued a warning s for disorderly behavior to Trae Caffey, 27, of Sandusky.
Man thumps neighbor over stump removal: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to a residence at 3:25 p.m. July 19 about a neighbor dispute over a property line. They spoke with both parties, who agreed that there had been a verbal argument. The complainant had a contractor at his home trying to grind tree stumps. A verbal dispute erupted with a neighbor. Both said they were threatened by the other.
Police investigate cause of apartment fire where man, woman argued over who would pay for weed: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1, officers were called to an apartment building where a disturbance of some kind had taken place inside a unit. An officer noticed smoke coming from a third-floor unit and began to knock on doors to evacuate residents from the building. Someone answered at every door...
cleveland19.com
Jury finds man guilty in murder of 27-year-old Akron mom
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was convicted Wednesday afternoon of shooting and killing a young Akron mom in front of her five-year-old son and her boyfriend. A jury found Tyree Omenai guilty of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability. According to Akron police,...
14-year-girl attacks her mother: Mayfield Police Blotter
A girl, 14, attacked her mother around 11 p.m. July 26 after she broke down a bedroom door to get to the woman, who had removed the door handle. The girl was taken into custody and domestic charges are pending in juvenile court. Fraud: Creekwood Lane. A resident reported July...
Judge gives 12-year sentence to Cleveland man who pleaded guilty in toddler’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man who pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son was sentenced Wednesday to at least 12 years in prison. Ronald Hicks Jr., who unsuccessfully tried to withdraw his guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children and take...
Comments / 0