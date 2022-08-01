ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Amid a growing number of murders, Cleveland’s police department suffers a shortage of homicide detectives

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As slayings in Cleveland mount, the number of detectives investigating the deaths is a fraction of what authorities say it should be. There have been 83 homicides in the city through July 23, according to police, though the numbers are tentative and could change with rulings from the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Lorain County, OH
Lorain County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Northern Ohio#County Jail#Violent Crime
Morning Journal

Oberlin man facing rape charges involving minor

An Oberlin man pleaded not guilty to several felony charges involving allegations of sexual abuse against a minor female. A Lorain County grand jury secretly indicted Nicholas Boyd, 36, of Pleasant Street, on multiple felonies on June 30, according to court records. The indictment includes nine felony counts of rape,...
cleveland19.com

Parma shooting suspect arrested in Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Parma Police, a suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Florida. On Aug. 2 at around 4 am, Parma Police officers responded to the area of State Road and Tuxedo Avenue for a report of multiple gunshots. As police were responding to the area they found a vehicle matching the description of one that may have been involved stopped near the intersection of Pearl and Brookpark Roads with the victim inside.
sent-trib.com

Cleveland man dies in turnpike crash

SWANTON — A Cleveland man is dead following a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County early Friday. The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal single commercial vehicle crash which occurred on the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 41 in Pike Township at approximately 1:30 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman missing since April, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Rebecca Geller has been located. Rebecca Geller, 41, of Cleveland has been reported missing, according to Cleveland Police. Police said that the last time anyone heard from Geller was in April of this year. Geller is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and was...
CLEVELAND, OH
huroninsider.com

Two charged following bar fight in downtown Sandusky

SANDUSKY – Two individuals were charged early Sunday morning following a fight at Daly’s Pub in Sandusky. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the bar at 12:40AM for the second time that morning, for a report of a fight. About 15 minutes earlier, police issued a warning s for disorderly behavior to Trae Caffey, 27, of Sandusky.
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

Jury finds man guilty in murder of 27-year-old Akron mom

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man was convicted Wednesday afternoon of shooting and killing a young Akron mom in front of her five-year-old son and her boyfriend. A jury found Tyree Omenai guilty of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability. According to Akron police,...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy