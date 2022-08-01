Read on www.zacks.com
MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Latin America Unit
MET - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $2 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29%. However, the bottom line declined 16% year over year. Adjusted operating revenues of MetLife amounted to $18,298 million, which increased from $16,239 million in the year-ago quarter. The...
Expedia (EXPE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
EXPE - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4. For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.04 billion, suggesting growth of 44.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.57 per share, which has...
What's in Store for American International's (AIG) Q2 Earnings?
AIG - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American International’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.23 per share, which indicates a decline of 19.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Meanwhile, our estimate suggests earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 in the to-be-reported quarter.
Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Q2 Earnings Top, Gross Margin Down
MYGN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted EPS of 2 cents. However, the metric plunged 66.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 12 cents. The quarter’s adjustments exclude certain...
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
RGA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $5.78 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 112.5%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 44.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse effect of 16 cents per share on adjusted operating...
HighPeak (HPK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
HPK - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2022 earnings results on Aug 8, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the independent oil and natural gas company’s earnings of 32 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents. In the trailing four quarters, HighPeak’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once and missed the same thrice, the average negative surprise being 16%. This is depicted in the graph below:
What's in Store for Principal Financial (PFG) in Q2 Earnings?
PFG - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 8, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 9.71%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial second-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in the business, higher earnings...
The Trade Desk (TTD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
TTD - Free Report) is set to release its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9. For the second quarter, the company expects revenues of at least $364 million, indicating growth of 30% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $365.25 million, indicating...
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Q2 Earnings to Ail From High Costs
L - Free Report) ouisiana-Pacific Corporation ( LPX - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9% and 11%, respectively. Its earnings and revenues rose 68.8% and 31% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures.
Voya Financial (VOYA) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y
VOYA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $1.67 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.1%. The bottom line decreased 24.1% year over year. Voya Financial’s results reflected lower investment income, higher non-COVID claims in Group Life and higher loss ratios in Stop Loss...
MasTec's (MTZ) Q2 Earnings Meet & Revenues Beat Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained by a meager 0.01% during after-hours trading on Aug 4, after it reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, "While inflationary cost pressures...
Shake Shack (SHAK) Q2 Earnings Top, Q3 View Disappoints, Stock Down
SHAK - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missed the same. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 6.2% on Aug 4. Investor sentiment was hurt as the company’s second-quarter revenues missed the consensus estimate and the third-quarter guidance also came in below the street estimates.
Globus Medical (GMED) Q2 Earnings Beat, Gross Margin Dips
GMED - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 56 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7%. The metric however remained unchanged year over year. The adjusted EPS excludes certain non-recurring expenses like amortization of intangibles, and acquisition-related costs among others. Our projection of adjusted...
Barrick (GOLD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
GOLD - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Aug 8. The gold mining giant surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 11.4%. It posted an earnings surprise of 13% in the last reported quarter. The company’s results are expected to reflect the benefits of higher realized gold prices and higher sequential gold and copper production.
CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Solid Revenues
COMM - Free Report) reported strong second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. With solid order trends, the company expects this growth momentum to continue despite supply chain headwinds, backed by industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks.
Aptiv's (APTV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y
APTV - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.5% and declined 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line was hurt by the adverse impacts of pandemic lockdowns in China, continued global inflationary pressures and the worldwide semiconductor shortage.
Amicus (FOLD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Galafold Sales Miss Estimates
FOLD - Free Report) reported a loss of 21 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents. The company had reported an adjusted loss of 19 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 4.3% year over year to...
TreeHouse Foods (THS) Lined Up for Q2 Earnings: Things to Note
THS - Free Report) is likely to report an increase in the top line from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure when it reports second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,102 million, suggesting a rise of 10% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Iovance (IOVA) Q2 Earnings Miss, Lifileucel BLA on Track
IOVA - Free Report) incurred a loss of 63 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. Without any marketed product and revenue-generating collaboration, the company did not record any revenues...
Upstart (UPST) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
UPST - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8. For the second quarter, the company expects revenues between $295 million and $305 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $228.01 million, suggesting growth of 17.56% year over year. The...
