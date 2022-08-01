JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hundreds of Jamestown and Stutsman County residents connected with local emergency officials and agencies that serve the area. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says National Night Out is a community-building campaign to promote police and community partnerships. Held on the firsts Tuesday of August annually, its goal is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

