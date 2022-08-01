Read on www.newsdakota.com
Armed Standoff with Individual in Jamestown Thursday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Emergency officials are on scene of an armed standoff with a man in Jamestown. Jamestown Police, Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, and North Dakota Highway Patrol were called to the scene Thursday morning at around 10 AM. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says they responded to 119 5th St. NW.
Jamestown Standoff Over, Man Taken Into Custody
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Officials took a man into custody Thursday afternoon after a standoff that lasted more than 5 hours. Police were called to the scene Aug. 4 at around 10 AM to 119 5th St. NW in Jamestown. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says officers attempted to...
Jamestown National Night Out A Success
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hundreds of Jamestown and Stutsman County residents connected with local emergency officials and agencies that serve the area. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says National Night Out is a community-building campaign to promote police and community partnerships. Held on the firsts Tuesday of August annually, its goal is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.
Maynard Helgaas
Maynard Duane Helgaas, 87, of West Fargo, North Dakota and former longtime resident of Jamestown, North Dakota passed away on August 2 of complications from Alzheimer’s Disease. Dad was born on the family farm on December 13, 1934 to Adolph and Mildred Helgaas in Fertile, Minnesota. His birth certificate...
Buffalo Bridges Hears Caseload and Program Updates
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone heard the latest regarding Child Protection Services caseloads and program updates. Child Protection Supervisor Libby Wynne says the caseloads during the summer are generally low for the zone. Wynne says right now in Valley City and Jamestown, there are...
Hospice Memorial & Tree Planting Set for Aug. 9
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center Hospice is hosting a Memorial Service on Tuesday, August 9th at Fort Seward in Jamestown. The memorial is set for 6:30 p.m. This service is open to anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one. JRMC Hospice will also be planting a tree in loving memory.
Local Extension Personnel Honored Nationally
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (NDSU Extension) – Three North Dakota State University Extension personnel were honored for their work during the recent National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA) conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. Those recognized were:. Karl Hoppe, Extension livestock systems specialist, Carrington Research Extension Center –...
Scherbenske Hired To Remove Clay Levees in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Scherbenske Inc. of Jamestown was awarded the bid to remove temporary clay levees in Valley City. Chad Petersen of KLJ engineering told the city commission Scherbenske submitted the lowest bid of the two companies who submitted bids. Petersen said the removal and restoration process...
Jamestown West Business Loop Construction Update
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (newsDakota.com) – Substantial concrete and pavement improvements are being conducted along Mill Hill and the West Business Loop in Jamestown. Jamestown Engineering Tech Tyler Michel reports that beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3, traffic control will be switching lanes on the project. “All lanes will be ground to a...
Kids Raise Money For Barnes County Museum
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) A few kids took the bull by the horns in an effort to help ensure the future history of the Barnes County Historical Society by raising money. Three enterprising youngsters set up a lemonade stand in front of the Barnes County Museum on August 3rd in...
City County Health District COVID-19 & Vaccine Updates
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City-County Health District Administrator Theresa Will said those testing for COVID-19 continues to decline across the state and in the area. She continues to encourage people to get a free COVID-19 home test kits available at their office and other locations in Barnes County.
MacKenzie Gerszewski
Vigil Service – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, August 7, 2022 at St. James Basilica. Mass of Christian Burial – 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 8, 2022 at St. James Basilica, Jamestown. Burial – Calvary Cemetery, Jamestown.
Columbia Grain CEO Discusses Gavilon Grain Acquisition
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Recently, several Gavilon Grain silos in Montana and North Dakota were acquired by Columbia Grain International (CGI). This includes the assets and employees of New Rockford, Carrington, Rogers, and Jamestown. Marubeni owns both Gavilon and Columbia Grain and made the decision to divest in the majority of the Gavilon enterprise.
Swedlund Resigning from Jamestown Tourism, Search Begins
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Tourism Executive Director Searle Swedlund tendered his resignation to the Tourism Board of Directors during a special meeting Wednesday, Aug. 3. Swedlund was hired as the Executive Director in January 2013. “When I arrived in Jamestown, it was the giants of this community that...
Zot Artz Opens Doorway to Inclusive Creativity in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – All ages, all abilities. That’s the mission for Zot Artz, a program created by Dwayne Szot that makes creating art inclusive and available to every age and ability. A 20×20 canvas was laid out on the street next to the Hansen Arts Park where...
Valley City Mayor Issues Block Party Proclamation
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Get to know your neighbors by hosting or attending a Block Party in Valley City. Hosting a Block Party is one way to make your neighborhood safer by getting to know who lives next to you. On The Move spokeswoman Emma Tufte encourages people...
Commission Denies Library Budget Increase for 2023
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – In a special meeting Friday, the Stutsman County Commission voted to deny the James River Valley Library System’s (JRVLS) request to increase their funding. In 2021, the commission voted to decrease the JRVLS budget by $60,000. At the time, commissioner Joan Morris referred to...
Three Classes Proposed for High School Basketball
There could be changes coming to the high school basketball league. The preliminary three-class basketball proposal has been drafted by a focus group representing member schools and regions in North Dakota. The draft proposal would move several smaller schools from the current Class A, and form a new Class A...
FCC Gives Affordable Connectivity Program Information
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is helping residents stay connected. Renee Coles is a consumer education outreach specialist for the FCC. She says the Affordable Connectivity Program, or ACP, was created in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The FCC benefit program...
VC Saints Bats Get Hot in 11-5 Victory Over Mayville
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After having five straight games cancelled, the Valley City Saints amateur baseball team returned to action for the first time in 25 days on Sunday as they hosted the Mayville Red Caps at Charlie Brown Field for the final home game of the season.
