Police Seek Female Suspect in $1,200 Dove Product Theft
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female suspect who stole $1,200 worth of Dove products from the Giant Food Store on Dilworthtown Crossing in West Chester, Chester County. The pictured female suspect arrived in the pictured Chrysler...
Man Charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide in Parkesburg
PARKESBURG, PA — Clifford E. Wilson, age 41, of West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County has been charged with criminal attempt homicide and related charges after the Chester County District Attorney’s Office approved the filing on August 4th, 2022. Parkesburg Borough Police say that on July 8, 2022, officers...
Three Men Arrested After Wilmington Police Find Loaded Gun, Drugs
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on gun and drug charges:. Authorities state that on July 27 at approximately 4:27 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the unit block of East 24th Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old Jabrei Chase, and two occupants, 22-year-old Elijah Collins and 23-year-old Jerry Toston of Newark. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun, 90 grams of marijuana, and $553 in currency. Police took all three subjects into custody without incident.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington man arrested in Dover drug bust
Dover Police arrested a Wilmington man early Friday morning August 5, 2022, in connection with an investigation into the sale of drugs in the parking lot of Bally's Casino. Officers approached 27-year old Zakeer Washington, but police said the suspect attempted to flee by ramming his vehicle into police vehicles.
Oxford Woman Arrested on Bench Warrant
OXFORD, PA — On July 1, 2022, Oxford Police arrested 39-year-old Amanda Norris on an active Chester County Bench Warrant. Authorities state that Norris was found in the area of Wheeler Blvd, after she had fled on foot, and was taken into custody by officers. She was transported to...
Delaware County Man Sentenced to Prison for Cyberstalking
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Karanjot Singh, age 25, of Upper Darby, PA, was sentenced Thursday to one year and eight months in prison, and three years of supervised release by United States District Judge Joel H. Slomsky for cyberstalking a woman online for the better part of a year.
Newark Man Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Officers
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 27 at approximately 1:43 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2800 block of North Market Street when they attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Davante Hawkins, exited the vehicle and fled from police on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 15.2 grams of marijuana.
Suspects in state police car theft were ferrying drugs at time of initial stop, police say
The men arrested Thursday after stealing a Pennsylvania State Police squad car and leading police on a wild chase through central Cumberland County were originally stopped, and ultimately decided to flee from, a car that was packed with heroin and other illegal drugs, according to a search conducted by police Thursday evening.
43-Year-Old West Chester Man Arrested for Air Gun Fight
WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police say that on July 29, 2022, an investigation began into an air gun fight that occurred in the 100 block of E. Market Street. As a result of that investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Shabazz Ray, a 43-year-old man from West Chester. On August 3, officers served the arrest warrant in the 50 block of S. Matlack Street and Ray resisted officers during the arrest. He was found to be in possession of cocaine once in custody and transported to the West Chester Police Station where he was processed and later transported to the Chester County Prison.
State Police Vehicle Stolen By Duo Who Led Troopers On Manhunt By PA Hotel
A manhunt has ended and two men are in custody after they stole a state police vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The traffic stop was attempted on Interstate 81 near mile marker 56.1 in Silver Spring Township around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
Police Arrest Wanted Brookhaven Man After Foot Chase
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted Brookhaven man and recovered a dirt bike. Authorities state that on August 1 at approximately 11:50 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of West 25th Street in reference to a subject with a dirt bike. As officers arrived, multiple subjects fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, police took 20-year-old Christopher Jimenez of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania, into custody without incident.
18-Year-Old Suspect Charged With Possession of an Untraceable Firearm
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man following a gun investigation. Authorities state that on July 9, officers began a firearm investigation following the recovery of a 9mm handgun in the area of 7th and Washington Streets. Through the course of their investigation, police identified 18-year-old Javon Turner as a suspect. On July 26 at approximately 3:41 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 600 block of West 5th Street when they observed Turner. Police took Turner into custody without incident.
abc27.com
Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
abc27.com
Over $4K in tools stolen in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary where thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen. State Police say the residential burglary took place in West Hanover Township between July 29 and August 1 on Sterling Road. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
Wilmington Police Make Arrest in Shots Fired Incident
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges following a shots fired incident. Authorities state that on July 30 at approximately 6:15 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of North Tatnall Street for a shots fired complaint Police made contact with 35-year-old Ryan Bolling and recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Through investigative measures, police confirmed that Bolling had fired the handgun. He was taken into custody without incident.
Man found dead at Harrisburg home: police
Harrisburg police are considering a man’s death suspicious after he was found in a home late Thursday night. According to police, officers were called at 11:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Evergreen Street where the man was dead inside. Police say they are investigating how the man died...
Philadelphia Police Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery Pattern
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police Detectives are investigating a commercial robbery pattern that has developed in the 22nd District. This pattern is based on modus operandi, time, geographic proximity and the suspects captured on surveillance video. The first robbery happened on July 27, 2022, at 7:20 PM. Two unknown...
Remember Those Lost to Overdose on Wednesday, August 31
WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County’s Department of Drug & Alcohol Services has announced participation in International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. On this day, the County will join communities around the world in encouraging residents, businesses, and organizations to raise awareness of overdose, reduce the stigma surrounding overdoses and drug-related deaths, remember the lives lost to overdose, and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends who have lost a loved one.
Northumberland Jail employee charged for intentionally starving cat
Shamokin, Pa. — Daniel Barley, an employee of the Northumberland Jail, was recently charged with second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals for neglecting and starving a cat for three weeks. The 33-year-old Coal Township resident allegedly lied to police when he told them he still lived at the home near the 1200 block of West Arch Street during an interview in May. Officer Cody Rebuck said he didn’t believe Barley after he inspected the home and cat. ...
Police take suspect into custody after manhunt in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (2:40 p.m.): Authorities say they have taken the suspect into custody, and more information is expected to be released when it becomes available. PREVIOUSLY: State Police are searching for a man and warning the public to avoid the area of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex...
