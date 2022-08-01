Ohio Task Force 1 continuing search efforts in flooded SE Kentucky

abc6onyourside.com
Extreme heat slows down Ohio search and rescue crews in Kentucky
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As recovery efforts have intensified in eastern Kentucky following the devastating deadly flood, search and rescue crews have been faced with another obstacle. "We’re thankful for the clouds when they show up down here," Jim O'Connor, Ohio Task Force 1 leader, said. He said...
Ohio providing $5 million to law enforcement agencies for body-worn cameras
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that $5 million in grant funding is available to help local law enforcement agencies invest in body-worn camera equipment and related expenses. The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) is accepting applications for the...
Governor DeWine announces new Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of the new Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent Wednesday morning. Starting August 12, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Jones will assume the responsibilities of superintendent of the OSHP and will also be promoted to the rank of colonel. He will...
Ohio reports more than 27,700 COVID-19 cases over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the past seven days, the Ohio Department of Health reports over 27,700 new COVID-19 cases in the state. In the last week, Ohio has reported 27,785 new COVID-19 cases, 679 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 36 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 98 deaths. Last Thursday, July...
Governor, OSHP takes action to reduce trooper shortages and rising retirements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A raise and bonuses for troopers were announced Wednesday by the Department of Public Safety just hours after a news conference spelled out recruiting and retention struggles for the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The new leader of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Wednesday they...
Ohio State joins 11 Midwest institutions to launch semiconductor-focused network
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Following the passage of the CHIPS Act, Ohio State has joined 11 Midwest institutions to launch a semiconductor-focused partnership that will help support domestic industry growth. College and universities in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana teamed up to form the Midwest Regional Network to Address National...
Governor DeWine announces safety, security initiatives for Ohio schools
Columbus (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that over 1,000 schools in the state will receive assistance towards security upgrades and safety enhancements. DeWine made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus. A total of 1,183 K-12 schools in 81 counties will receive nearly...
Mount Vernon woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — One woman is dead following a car crash in Know County Monday evening. The accident happened just after 6:45 p.m. on State Route 661 near Airport Road in Miller Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Vince Arthur, 36, was traveling southbound in a...
Ohio AG announces formation of national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Tuesday that Ohio has teamed up with Indiana, North Carolina, and 47 other attorneys general in forming a national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. The Anti Robocall Litigation Task Force, will investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications...
Redistricting chaos leads to second Ohio primary with low voter turnout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Juliette Williams was there to vote Tuesday. But not many of her neighbors joined her. “Nobody knows about this election right now,” she said. “I've been telling people and they're not they're like what, but they're kind of not moved to vote." Williams...
Ohio holds second primary election of 2022 as redistricting issues continue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday is Ohio's second primary election of 2022. The special primary is the result of the ongoing issues with the Ohio Redistricting Commission and new redistricting maps. The only races on Tuesday's ballot are Ohio House and Senate Democrat and Republican primaries:. Senate District 17:...
