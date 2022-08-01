FSU football: Thoughts on three-star 2023 DB Jabril Rawls commitment

Read on chopchat.com
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
Ja’Marr Chase playfully shades former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson: ‘Stole all my moves’
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase jokes that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson “stole” his moves while the two were at LSU. Before the 2022 season kicks off, there’s a testy conversation among NFL wideouts: who’s the best of them all?. The conversation even...
Top Chicago prep plans five official visits
In 2004, after committing to the Duke basketball program and becoming the Illinois Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Shaun Livingston decided to go straight to the NBA after high school. But Livingston's award-winning campaign and original pledge — although temporary — marked an extra ...
Above The Break: Breaking Down The WNBA Playoff Picture
With just one week left of the 2022 WNBA regular season, here’s an idea of who will, who won’t, and who could make the WNBA playoffs this year. Don’t blink, because if you do, you might miss the end of the WNBA season. That’s right. We’re just...
