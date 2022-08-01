Read on www.sanilacbroadcasting.com
Charles Brecker, 93
Charles Brecker, age 93 of Marlette, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He is survived by three grandsons. Services for Charles Brecker will be held Monday, August 8, at 11:00 a.m. at the Carman Funeral Home in Brown City, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and running until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Heberling and Gerstenberger hold on to contested county nominations
There was only one race for a seat on the Sanilac county board of commissioners in Tuesday’s primary election. In District Three, veteran county commissioner Gary Heberling defeated former county clerk Denise McGuire for the Republican nomination. Heberling had 702 votes while McGuire received 441. Current commissioners Jon Block,...
