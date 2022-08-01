Trigger warning: This article contains themes of domestic violence and child abuse that some readers may find distressing. A brave woman put her life on the line to save a child's life in an incident in Pennsylvania. Christine King stopped a man from throwing his baby off an interstate overpass while he was fighting with his ex-partner. King was driving along the Interstate 95 in northeast Philadelphia when she noticed a couple fighting. She knew something was wrong with the way he was holding the baby and shouting at the woman. She soon realized that he was threatening to throw the baby off the highway overpass. King hit the brakes and pulled over. “I couldn’t just pass after I saw the baby,” said King, reported 6ABC. “And after I seen him trying to throw the baby over, I couldn’t let it go.” He also had a gun on him but that didn't deter King, who wanted to protect the baby.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO