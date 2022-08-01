ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Minnesota

Man killed by same bullet he used to shoot woman in neck, police say

A man who allegedly shot a woman in the neck was killed this weekend when the bullet also hit him, Dallas police said.Dallas Police officers responded late Saturday morning to reports of a shooting at a residence in the city. Officers found a "large amount of blood and a blood trail," but the apartment was empty, according to a news release. During that time, police also received a call from a nearby hospital complex that a man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds had been found in a vehicle outside. The man died in the hospital but the woman survived and has since been released, police said. Police identified the deceased man as Byron Redmon, 26, and classified the shooting as a domestic disturbance. According to preliminary results from the investigation, police believe the woman was shot in the neck by Redmon. "The bullet then exited and hit Redmon in the leg," police said. The investigation is still ongoing. 
Daily Beast

Cut Brake Lines, Duped Lovers: The Wild Story Behind Baby Brandon’s Kidnapping

A wild kidnapping case that gripped California in April just got even wilder—and it allegedly involves cut brake lines, duped lovers and four previous abduction attempts. In April, police arrested two suspects who they say abducted three-month-old Brandon Cuellar from a San Jose apartment as the child’s grandmother unloaded groceries downstairs. It prompted a frantic manhunt and generated national headlines. Police said they recovered the baby 20 hours later in Jose Portillo’s home, and cell phone evidence allegedly linked his girlfriend, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, to the crime as well.
truecrimedaily

N.J. mom convicted of killing 17-month-old son by suffocating him with cleaning wipe

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was convicted last week of killing her young son but was then acquitted on a charge of murder-for-hire. In a July 28 statement, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced a jury found Heather Reynolds guilty of first-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, and endangering the welfare of a child for the death of her 17-month-old son, Axel.
CBS Baltimore

Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said. 
Upworthy

Good Samaritan saves baby after armed father tries to throw her off overpass: 'Give me the baby'

Trigger warning: This article contains themes of domestic violence and child abuse that some readers may find distressing. A brave woman put her life on the line to save a child's life in an incident in Pennsylvania. Christine King stopped a man from throwing his baby off an interstate overpass while he was fighting with his ex-partner. King was driving along the Interstate 95 in northeast Philadelphia when she noticed a couple fighting. She knew something was wrong with the way he was holding the baby and shouting at the woman. She soon realized that he was threatening to throw the baby off the highway overpass. King hit the brakes and pulled over. “I couldn’t just pass after I saw the baby,” said King, reported 6ABC. “And after I seen him trying to throw the baby over, I couldn’t let it go.” He also had a gun on him but that didn't deter King, who wanted to protect the baby.
CBS Pittsburgh

Young boy hospitalized after accident in Penn Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A young boy is recovering tonight after an accident that resulted in both his feet needing amputation."I need an ambulance and fire department to 320 Richland Drive. I have a patient with their leg cut off. Start me a helicopter to standby," a 9-1-1 call read.Family members of 6-year-old Liam Lavelle said he was flown to Children's Hospital last night after an undisclosed accident in Penn Township, Westmoreland County.The boy is severely autistic and nonverbal and is currently in the icu in stable condition.First responders applied tourniquets in an attempt to save the child's feet, but the family said more surgeries are expected in the days to come.It's unknown at this time what caused the accident.The family thanks the community so far for their support during this difficult time.
Daily Beast

Teen Accused of Shooting Gaga’s Dog Walker Recaptured After Four Months

One of the suspects accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her two dogs has been caught months after being mistakenly released from custody. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed James Howard Jackson was apprehended “without incident” following a search warrant on Apricot Drive in the city of Palmdale. The sheriff’s department said it worked alongside Major Crimes Bureau investigators, along with the United States Marshal Service, on an “extensive search” for the 19-year-old who was wanted for attempted murder after allegedly shooting Ryan Fischer in Hollywood. Jackson then allegedly robbed Fischer of Gaga’s two French bulldogs. They were subsequently returned days later. Jackson was “erroneously released” from incarceration on April 6 “due to a clerical error,” according to an official statement, leaving Jackson on the run for four months. The capture comes hours after a California court sentenced one of the three men charged in the armed robbery, Jaylin Keyshawn White, to four years in prison.
