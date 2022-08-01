Read on sf.eater.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Eater
Prolific Nightlife Group Future Bars Plans to Revive This Legendary San Francisco Jazz Club
San Francisco is getting an updated 1930s speakeasy courtesy of the group that’s arguably done it best here: Future Bars Group. The San Francisco Business Times reports the hospitality group has its sights set on reviving the Dawn Club, the speakeasy which was originally housed inside the Monadnock Building at Annie and Market streets. For those not familiar, the club was once a hot spot for San Francisco nightlife, catering to servicemembers in the 1930s during the Great Revival jazz movement.
Eater
Outside Lands 2022: Best Places to Fuel Up Before and Wind Down After The Festival
For festival goers, it’s not just the food and drink inside Golden Gate Park that makes something as extravagant as Outside Lands worth it. Some attendees are traveling to San Francisco for the series of shows, maybe staying for the weekend, and looking to take in everything that this fine Fogust in the city has to offer.
Eater
Niku Steakhouse Is Getting a More Casual Sister Restaurant This Fall
Good news for fans of Niku Steakhouse — and, well, any of Omakase Restaurant Group’s many successful brands including Michelin-starred Omakase and dim sum destination Dumpling Time. The company’s collection of restaurants will increase by one in September when Rosemary & Pine opens in San Francisco’s Design District.
Eater
This Longtime Mexican Pop-Up Just Secured a Forever Home in the Mission
After seven years dishing up Wu-Tang Flan throughout the Mission, Bernal, and Excelsior neighborhoods, Chicano Nuevo owner Abraham Nuñez secured a permanent location for his Ensenada-style Mexican restaurant. In March Nuñez signed a 20-year lease at 3355 Mission Street, at the base of Bernal Heights, and he couldn’t be more thrilled. The location formerly housed Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack and a bar called El Amigo; Nuñez will join the two businesses, historically separated by a narrow hallway and small door, for Chicano Nuevo’s expanded, forever home. The coolest part of this story, Nuñez points out, is that he also used to bartend at the location in 2013, and in 2015, after Emmy’s left, it was the site of his first official Chicano Nuevo pop-up. “It’s been a long hustle,” Nuñez says. “It’s poetic. The first place I ever popped up was Chicano Nuevo, where I came up with the name and the logo, we’re in that same space.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
Why This Haight Street Destination for Live Music and Cheap Cocktails Is Closing Soon
For seven years Club Deluxe held down the Haight Ashbury District as the go-to place for live music and cheap drinks. The good days may be over, though, as owner Sarah Wilde took to Facebook to share the sad news of the venue’s imminent closure. It sounds like a the-rents-are-too-damn-high situation once again, but Wilde says she would like to move the club rather than close for good.
Eater
A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert
George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
Eater
SF Indian Restaurant Opens in Austin With Loaded Naans and Burritos
San Francisco Indian chain restaurant Curry Up Now quietly opened its first Austin location this summer. The 3100 Esperanza Crossing, Suite 130 restaurant in the Domain Northside opened in early July. The menu includes chaats, burritos, thalis, and loaded naans, among other dishes. The new restaurant appears to have taken over a location of salad chain Mad Greens, which closed sometime in 2021. Its hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and then from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online; there are indoor dine-in services.
Eater
This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years
This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
Comments / 0