Commercial driver killed in a single-vehicle accident in Scott County

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a missing 16-year-old boy from Brownstown has been canceled after the teen came home. The Jackson County Sheriff Department said Nicholai Schrader was last seen Friday, Aug. 5 around 8:15 a.m. A Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon, but was canceled later Friday night after Schrader returned home unharmed, according to a Facebook post by Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer.

BROWNSTOWN, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO