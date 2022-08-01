Commercial driver killed in a single-vehicle accident in Scott County

Read on www.wbiw.com
Silver Alert canceled for Jackson County teen
Police are searching for a teen boy missing from Jackson County last seen Friday morning, according to a Silver Alert.
wbiw.com
State Road 45/46 bridge renamed over I-69 in honor of Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver
MONROE CO.— The State Road 45/46 bridge over I-69 in Bloomington (Exit 120) was officially renamed to honor fallen Monroe County Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver Thursday afternoon. A small ceremony took place inside the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington. Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 was passed earlier this year...
wdrb.com
Officials confirm body of 4-year-old discovered in wooded area in Bullitt County is Serenity McKinney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a 4-year-old girl previously reported missing in Kentucky was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Friday. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn't seen her since Christmas...
wbiw.com
Statewide Silver alert declared for missing Jackson County teen
BROWNSTOWN – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Jackson County teen. The Jackson County Sheriff Department is investigating the disappearance of Nicholai Schrader, a 16-year-old white male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 105 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood and red lettering on the front, a black shirt, and jeans.
wbiw.com
Laconia man killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON CO. – Wednesday, at approximately 9:00 am, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a Harrison County, Indiana man. The initial investigation indicates that a red 1997 Chevrolet truck, being driven by Richard...
Missing Brownstown teen found unharmed; Silver Alert canceled
BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a missing 16-year-old boy from Brownstown has been canceled after the teen came home. The Jackson County Sheriff Department said Nicholai Schrader was last seen Friday, Aug. 5 around 8:15 a.m. A Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon, but was canceled later Friday night after Schrader returned home unharmed, according to a Facebook post by Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer.
WLKY.com
INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road
HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
Fox 59
365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County
DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after busting out windows, reckless driving and injuring officer
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday, August 2 after a report of an erratic driver in a black car with the windshield busted out traveling north on State Road 37 from the overpass. Police say they had received several calls about the driver of this vehicle over...
cbs4indy.com
License suspended for Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – The southern Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies will have its license suspended indefinitely. According to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Randy Ray Lankford agreed to surrender licenses for himself and his facility, Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center. The State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service subsequently approved the suspension.
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 5, 2022
2:16 a.m. Travis Hillenburg, 43, Bedford, possession of meth. 12:01 a.m. Runaway juvenile reported in the 1700 block of 25th Street. 12:11 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at 14th and H streets. 12:36 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at Murray Park. 2:16 a.m. Traffic stop at L...
cbs4indy.com
‘Indiana state law says I can kill you’ Bartholomew County prosecutor faces charges after intimidation complaints
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Bartholomew County’s prosecutor is facing charges after the Indiana State Police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother’s Day. In a probable cause affidavit unsealed Thursday, a detective with the Indiana State Police said they spoke with...
WRBI Radio
Local Law Enforcement Officer Passes
— A longtime Ripley County law enforcement officer was laid to rest on Thursday. Lee A. Mathews, Jr. of Cross Plains passed away last weekend. Former Ripley County Sheriff Bill Dramman spoke highly of Mathews. Dramman said that Mathews was very instrumental in getting the Kid Care ID Program in...
wdrb.com
Federal lawsuit sheds new light on 'gangster-like' shootings outside east Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit is shedding new light on what a victim calls a "gangster-like assault" that took place at an east Louisville restaurant last year. Police said two people — a man and a woman — were shot outside J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Center, just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021.
ripleynews.com
Elizabethtown man killed in crash
A two vehicle crash in Ripley County has claimed the life of a man from Elizabethtown. On Saturday, July 30 around 4:00 p.m. troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County man.
wbiw.com
Two arrested after police find meth, weapons, and drug paraphernalia while serving warrant
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested this morning after a Mitchell Police officer responded to the 110 block of East Grissom Avenue in an attempt to locate 34-year-old Eric King who was wanted on two active felony warrants. Police responded to the home after receiving a report King...
WLKY.com
Traffic Alert: Lane closed I-71 south
LA GRANGE, Ky. — The right lane of Interstate 71 south will be closed until 3 p.m. Wednesday. KYTC reports crews will be cleaning up a diesel spill from a tractor trailer crash. The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon.
Driver dies after garbage truck rolls over onto home in Wilmerding
Crews responded to a garbage truck rollover Tuesday morning that crashed into two homes in Wilmerding. The call came in at approximately 3:59 a.m. in the 400 block of Patton Street.
wbiw.com
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
Driver killed when garbage truck overturns, crashes into several homes in Wilmerding
WILMERDING, Pa. — The driver of a garbage truck is dead after crashing into several homes in Allegheny County early Tuesday, the Wilmerding fire marshal confirmed to Channel 11. The crash happened in the 300 block of Patton Street in Wilmerding around 4:00 a.m. Allegheny County police said first...
