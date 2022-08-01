ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IN

Commercial driver killed in a single-vehicle accident in Scott County

wbiw.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Statewide Silver alert declared for missing Jackson County teen

BROWNSTOWN – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Jackson County teen. The Jackson County Sheriff Department is investigating the disappearance of Nicholai Schrader, a 16-year-old white male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 105 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood and red lettering on the front, a black shirt, and jeans.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakerstown, PA
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Scott County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Austin, PA
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Austin, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Austin, IN
County
Scott County, IN
Scott County, IN
Accidents
wbiw.com

Laconia man killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON CO. – Wednesday, at approximately 9:00 am, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a Harrison County, Indiana man. The initial investigation indicates that a red 1997 Chevrolet truck, being driven by Richard...
LACONIA, IN
WTHR

Missing Brownstown teen found unharmed; Silver Alert canceled

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a missing 16-year-old boy from Brownstown has been canceled after the teen came home. The Jackson County Sheriff Department said Nicholai Schrader was last seen Friday, Aug. 5 around 8:15 a.m. A Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon, but was canceled later Friday night after Schrader returned home unharmed, according to a Facebook post by Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer.
BROWNSTOWN, IN
WLKY.com

INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road

HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Scott Co#The Indiana State Police#Freightliner#I 65
cbs4indy.com

License suspended for Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – The southern Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies will have its license suspended indefinitely. According to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Randy Ray Lankford agreed to surrender licenses for himself and his facility, Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center. The State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service subsequently approved the suspension.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 5, 2022

2:16 a.m. Travis Hillenburg, 43, Bedford, possession of meth. 12:01 a.m. Runaway juvenile reported in the 1700 block of 25th Street. 12:11 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at 14th and H streets. 12:36 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at Murray Park. 2:16 a.m. Traffic stop at L...
BEDFORD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WRBI Radio

Local Law Enforcement Officer Passes

— A longtime Ripley County law enforcement officer was laid to rest on Thursday. Lee A. Mathews, Jr. of Cross Plains passed away last weekend. Former Ripley County Sheriff Bill Dramman spoke highly of Mathews. Dramman said that Mathews was very instrumental in getting the Kid Care ID Program in...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
ripleynews.com

Elizabethtown man killed in crash

A two vehicle crash in Ripley County has claimed the life of a man from Elizabethtown. On Saturday, July 30 around 4:00 p.m. troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County man.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Traffic Alert: Lane closed I-71 south

LA GRANGE, Ky. — The right lane of Interstate 71 south will be closed until 3 p.m. Wednesday. KYTC reports crews will be cleaning up a diesel spill from a tractor trailer crash. The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon.
LA GRANGE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy