Using smartphones could help improve memory skills

By University College London
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago
MedicalXpress

Having a partner more important than children to staving off loneliness during pandemic, new study finds

A new study released in the European Journal of Ageing found that having a partner had a greater impact than having children in helping to stave off loneliness among older adults during the pandemic's first wave. Researchers at the University of Rhode Island, University of Florence, University of Maryland Baltimore County and the SGH Warsaw School of Economics analyzed data on more than 35,000 adults aged 50 and older from the Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe to examine if unpartnered and childless older adults reported more loneliness and how that changed over the course of the pandemic.
RELATIONSHIPS
MedicalXpress

Research shows low patient comprehension of terms commonly found in electronic health information

When the 21st Century Cures Act went into effect in April 2021, health care organizations began releasing electronic health information (EHI) to patients immediately. An aim of the act is to reduce barriers to patients' timely access to EHI, and previous research has shown that patients sometimes access reports even before clinicians. An ongoing concern, however, is that pathology and radiology reports are written with the clinician, rather than the patient, as the intended audience.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Neuroimaging study reveals fatigue-related differences by age and gender

To study the relationship between age and fatigue, Kessler Foundation researchers conducted a novel study using neuroimaging and self-report data. Their findings were published online on May 9, 2022, in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience. The authors are Glenn Wylie, DPhil, Amanda Pra Sisto, Helen M. Genova, Ph.D., and John DeLuca,...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Passive exercise offers same brain health benefits as active movements, study finds

A new study by kinesiology graduate students from Western has found passive exercise leads to increased cerebral blood flow and improved executive function, providing the same cognitive benefits as active exercise. Published in Psychophysiology, the study is the first to look at whether there would be benefits to brain health...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Mobile app to help those seeking to reduce their alcohol consumption

A new smartphone app, which has been made available to the public today, has been found to be successful in helping U.K. veterans to reduce alcohol consumption. The 28-day brief alcohol intervention app was tested with more than 120 U.K. veterans as part of a trial funded by Forces in Mind Trust.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify potential target for treatment among patients with type 2 diabetes

In a potential game changer for patients with type 2 diabetes, a team of researchers at the Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute (DOMI) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has identified a therapeutic target for the preservation and regeneration of beta cells (β cells)—cells in the pancreas that produce and distribute insulin. The discovery could prevent insulin resistance and thus have significant benefits for millions of people worldwide. The results of the study were published in Nature Communications in July.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Hyaluranic acid, a naturally occurring compound, awakens stem cells to repair damaged muscle

A new study published in the journal Science reveals a unique form of cell communication that controls muscle repair. In damaged muscle, stem cells must work together with immune cells to complete the repair process, yet how these cells coordinate to ensure the efficient removal of dead tissue before making new muscle fibers has remained unknown. The scientists have now shown that a natural substance called hyaluronic acid, which is used in cosmetics and injections for osteoarthritis, is the key molecule that manages this fundamental interaction.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Digital support for reduced alcohol consumption

A digital support tool on your phone can help if you want to reduce your alcohol consumption. Researchers at Linköping University have developed and evaluated a digital tool that helps individuals reduce their alcohol intake on their own. "At the beginning of the study, the participants indicated that it...
CELL PHONES

