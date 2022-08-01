Using smartphones could help improve memory skills

Read on medicalxpress.com
Having a partner more important than children to staving off loneliness during pandemic, new study finds
A new study released in the European Journal of Ageing found that having a partner had a greater impact than having children in helping to stave off loneliness among older adults during the pandemic's first wave. Researchers at the University of Rhode Island, University of Florence, University of Maryland Baltimore County and the SGH Warsaw School of Economics analyzed data on more than 35,000 adults aged 50 and older from the Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe to examine if unpartnered and childless older adults reported more loneliness and how that changed over the course of the pandemic.
Research shows low patient comprehension of terms commonly found in electronic health information
When the 21st Century Cures Act went into effect in April 2021, health care organizations began releasing electronic health information (EHI) to patients immediately. An aim of the act is to reduce barriers to patients' timely access to EHI, and previous research has shown that patients sometimes access reports even before clinicians. An ongoing concern, however, is that pathology and radiology reports are written with the clinician, rather than the patient, as the intended audience.
Neuroimaging study reveals fatigue-related differences by age and gender
To study the relationship between age and fatigue, Kessler Foundation researchers conducted a novel study using neuroimaging and self-report data. Their findings were published online on May 9, 2022, in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience. The authors are Glenn Wylie, DPhil, Amanda Pra Sisto, Helen M. Genova, Ph.D., and John DeLuca,...
Need to show proof of vaccination? How to store a COVID-19 vaccine card on your smartphone
As new variants of the COVID-19 virus emerge throughout the U.S., a renewed push is being made to get more Americans vaccinated. As of July 27, about 67% of Americans have been fully vaccinated for COVID, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Last year, with the COVID...
Genetic differentiation and diversity of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant in its early outbreak
More mutations have been carried by the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant than previously reported variants. However, the genetic differentiation and diversity within omicron variant that occurs during its early spread remains unclear. At the end of 2021, a new SARS-CoV-2 variant omicron appeared in South Africa. It had 50 consensus mutations,...
Passive exercise offers same brain health benefits as active movements, study finds
A new study by kinesiology graduate students from Western has found passive exercise leads to increased cerebral blood flow and improved executive function, providing the same cognitive benefits as active exercise. Published in Psychophysiology, the study is the first to look at whether there would be benefits to brain health...
Mobile app to help those seeking to reduce their alcohol consumption
A new smartphone app, which has been made available to the public today, has been found to be successful in helping U.K. veterans to reduce alcohol consumption. The 28-day brief alcohol intervention app was tested with more than 120 U.K. veterans as part of a trial funded by Forces in Mind Trust.
Cumulative loneliness associated with accelerated memory aging in older adults
Prolonged loneliness in adults over 65 may be an important risk factor for accelerated memory aging, according to a new study led by University of Michigan School of Public Health researchers. "We found that feeling lonely for a longer duration of time was associated with more rapid memory decline, suggesting...
Researchers identify potential target for treatment among patients with type 2 diabetes
In a potential game changer for patients with type 2 diabetes, a team of researchers at the Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute (DOMI) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has identified a therapeutic target for the preservation and regeneration of beta cells (β cells)—cells in the pancreas that produce and distribute insulin. The discovery could prevent insulin resistance and thus have significant benefits for millions of people worldwide. The results of the study were published in Nature Communications in July.
Hyaluranic acid, a naturally occurring compound, awakens stem cells to repair damaged muscle
A new study published in the journal Science reveals a unique form of cell communication that controls muscle repair. In damaged muscle, stem cells must work together with immune cells to complete the repair process, yet how these cells coordinate to ensure the efficient removal of dead tissue before making new muscle fibers has remained unknown. The scientists have now shown that a natural substance called hyaluronic acid, which is used in cosmetics and injections for osteoarthritis, is the key molecule that manages this fundamental interaction.
Newly developed technology restores cell, organ function in pigs after death
Within minutes of the final heartbeat, a cascade of biochemical events triggered by a lack of blood flow, oxygen, and nutrients begins to destroy a body's cells and organs. But a team of Yale scientists has found that massive and permanent cellular failure doesn't have to happen so quickly. Using...
Digital support for reduced alcohol consumption
A digital support tool on your phone can help if you want to reduce your alcohol consumption. Researchers at Linköping University have developed and evaluated a digital tool that helps individuals reduce their alcohol intake on their own. "At the beginning of the study, the participants indicated that it...
