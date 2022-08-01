ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD crime lab backlogged with 73K DNA samples

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28IUFn_0h0ksYfL00

The New Orleans crime lab is facing a major backlog of DNA samples gathered from various crime. Around 73,000 await processing, collected over years of investigations.

UNO professor Skip Gallagher says it is a daunting situation.

"New Orleans has somewhere in the area of 4,500 violent crimes in the last year," Gallagher told WWL's Newell Normand. "Every single one of those, which has DNA present, should be processed, and unfortunately, what we sent to the crime lab last year was somewhere over 700 samples, out of 73,000 samples."

He said this is another area where the New Orleans criminal justice system is falling behind.

"We're not even keeping pace," Gallagher explained. "What we're doing is triage on an emergency basis and the samples that are being sent are on violent crimes, and not even all violent crimes."

Professor Gallagher called on the New Orleans City Council to prioritize funding to hire more forensic investigators to work in the crime lab.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD Academy: Citizens on Patrol

As part of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s sweeping policy change at the New Orleans Police Department aimed at increasing officer morale and respect, the department will be launching the Citizens Police Academy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Nopd#Crime Lab#Uno
WWL-AMFM

Daylight shooting in New Orleans East

Cops report a shooting that injured one victim Friday afternoon. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL-AMFM

NOPD losing one officer every 2 days

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell canceled a trip to an environmental conference in Singapore this week, and said she would instead “embed herself with the NOPD” to see what the department needs to effectively fight crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy