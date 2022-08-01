ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

1 murdered in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka, on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police make arrest in ‘Value Them Both’ church vandalism

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism that included political messages the day before election day at two churches in Lawrence including Victory Bible Church in the 1900 Block of Massachusetts Street have made an arrest. According to a social media report from the Lawrence Police Department, investigators worked...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osage County, KS
City
Scranton, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Osage County, KS
Crime & Safety
Salina Post

KHP investigating fatal head-on crash

GREENWOOD COUNTY—The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 10p.m. Thursday in Greenwood County. The patrol reported a vehicle was westbound on U.S 54 twenty miles east of U.S. 77. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on. Check the Post for additional details as they become available.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas battery suspect accused of attacking police officer

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a domestic incident that injured a police officer. On August 1, police responded with Osage County EMS to the 500 block of North 4th street in Carbondale due to reports of a domestic battery, according to a media release. Upon...
CARBONDALE, KS
Salina Post

Police: Man allegedly struck woman in face with baseball bat

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged aggravated battery and have a suspect in custody. Just after 2:30a.m. Thursday, police filed a report for aggravated battery in the 500 block of Leavenworth Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity rep ort. A 42-year-old...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Salina Post

Kansas officer exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop

MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities issued a public safety bulletin after a police officer was hospitalized following a traffic stop. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police in Osawatomie conducted a traffic stop in the 800 Block of First Street, according to Police Chief David Stuteville. During the encounter with suspects...
OSAWATOMIE, KS
Salina Post

Kan. investigation leads to arrest of habitual ID theft, fraud suspect

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman with cause to believe she took advantage of co-workers, acquaintances and a neighbor by stealing their personal identifying information and fraudulently charging thousands of dollars to the victims’ accounts over several months, according to police spokesperson Laura McCabe.
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kansas man was allegedly selling cocaine near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1800 Block of SW Burnett Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas game wardens rescue 4 from Kansas River

JEFFERSON COUNTY—Kansas game wardens are being recognized for their effort to make a water rescue on the final weekend of July. Just before 4 p.m. July 30, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office reported 4 overturned canoes in the Kansas River that needed help, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCTV 5

15-year-old from Olathe charged with first-degree murder

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Olathe teenager has been charged with murder after an individual was killed late last month. According to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, a 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder. He has also been charged with criminal use of weapons - possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
OLATHE, KS
KSNT News

U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder

NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Westbound I-470 closed following vehicle-pedestrian crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that a pedestrian was struck by a black SUV in the westbound lanes of I-470 near Wanamaker Tuesday morning just after 5 a.m. Police confirmed the adult male pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The pedestrian is […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Overland Park shooting leaves one man dead

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — At 4:22 p.m., Sunday afternoon, officers were called to a business located in the 8600 block of College Boulevard in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from those injuries at the […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy