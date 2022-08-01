Charles Brecker, age 93 of Marlette, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He is survived by three grandsons. Services for Charles Brecker will be held Monday, August 8, at 11:00 a.m. at the Carman Funeral Home in Brown City, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and running until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

MARLETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO