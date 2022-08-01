Read on www.sanilacbroadcasting.com
Related
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Charles Brecker, 93
Charles Brecker, age 93 of Marlette, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He is survived by three grandsons. Services for Charles Brecker will be held Monday, August 8, at 11:00 a.m. at the Carman Funeral Home in Brown City, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. and running until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Phyllis M. Welsh, 73
Phyllis M. Welsh, age 73 of Peck, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Services for Phyllis M. Welsh will be held on Saturday, August 6, at the Peck American Legion Hall from noon until 4:00 p.m.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Alexander secures Republican nomination for 98th district race
Despite some election day hiccups and setbacks due to machines, former Sanilac County drain commissioner Greg Alexander has established a commanding 366 vote lead over Joseph O’Mara in the race for the Republican nomination in the new 98th representative district. The district covers Huron County, and most of Sanilac,...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Heberling and Gerstenberger hold on to contested county nominations
There was only one race for a seat on the Sanilac county board of commissioners in Tuesday’s primary election. In District Three, veteran county commissioner Gary Heberling defeated former county clerk Denise McGuire for the Republican nomination. Heberling had 702 votes while McGuire received 441. Current commissioners Jon Block,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sanilac County voters pass all millage proposals on August ballot
Sanilac County voters were in a very generous mood as all county-wide millage renewals and township millage proposals were passed in yesterday’s primary election. The SAVE partnership, Drug Task Force, and Parks Improvement millages all passed by more than 3 to 1 margins. Almost 90% of the voters said yes to the 911 emergency services and veterans millages.
Comments / 0