Health department hosting back-to-school vaccine clinic

Jackson Arts Council launches the Jackson Art Box
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Arts Council is announcing the launch of the Jackson Art Box project for the upcoming school year. The project will provide students in the Jackson-Madison County School System with boxes of free art supplies. A news release states they will be used by school counselors to help students process emotions through art.
Grand opening held for Men of Hope
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit celebrated a new addition to the community. On Friday, the Christian-based nonprofit Hope Recovery Center celebrated the grand opening of their Men of Hope house. After opening the Women of Hope more than 12 years ago, Executive Director Marcie Hendricks says they’re excited...
Jackson-Madison County Birthday Bash gets closer and closer
JACKSON, Tenn. — The countdown to the Bicentennial Celebration is getting closer. The final First Friday event was held to wrap up the many celebrations put on within the past year. “We have truly celebrated this year-long bicentennial process. We’ve talked about all aspects of the community at each...
Jackson-Madison County Library offers Writer’s Club
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has a club for writers. The library says the Writer’s Club offers members the chance to talk about writing, such as poetry, novels, short stories, memoirs, and more. You can sign up to stay up-to-date on the club here. The library’s...
Madison County bands prep for Bicentennial Parade
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local marching bands are preparing for a big celebration. The Bicentennial Parade is coming up, and local school bands have come together to perform a mass band practice. Thursday morning’s practice included the North Side, South Side, Madison, and Liberty bands. Students have gathered together...
Jackson Habitat for Humanity celebrates 105th groundbreaking
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Habitat for Humanity serves Madison and Haywood County with critical repairs and new construction builds. The nonprofit housing organization aims to create a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Thursday morning, they celebrated their 105th groundbreaking. “We know that affordable housing is...
Whiteville parties for a good cause
WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Whiteville spent their Friday evening in formal attire and partying with a purpose. Whiteville Mayor Gene Bowden and his wife are both celebrating birthdays this week and wanted to invite the whole town to their birthday bash. “This is a birthday bash, but...
Mayor roundup: Recapping the winners in the August 4, 2022 election
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday night was election night in West Tennessee, and WBBJ has gathered all of the winners. In Madison County, A.J. Massey won the county mayor race. “I’m starting to build a plan on how we can start to unite this county,” Massey said. “We had a lot of opportunities for some things that didn’t happen because we just had different ideas of where we wanted to be, so that’s my goal, is trying to get everybody rallied around some good ideas. Once again we have got to be on our toes, because somebody is going to lay claim to the next 10 years and I want it to be Madison County.”
Wiser elected as new Madison County sheriff
JACKSON, Tenn. — Former Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser was elected as Madison County’s newest sheriff Thursday evening, with over 7,000 votes. Wiser said after retiring from Jackson police chief, he still wanted to make a difference in his community. So he decided to run for the position of Madison County sheriff.
AJ Massey secures vote for Madison County mayor
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new mayor has been chosen in Madison County. AJ Massey took the lead with over 8,000 votes, beating out his opponent Fren’Cherry Miller. “It’s overwhelming at the moment for sure, but it’s exciting. Madison County has so much to look forward to over the next several year. And just to be a small part of that is overwhelming, but I’m thrilled. I’m thrilled that the voters of Madison County think that I am worthy enough of that honor. And now the job is not to let them down. It’s to work hard and make sure we do the right things,” Massey said.
Two groups host workshop to bring awareness to human trafficking
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two groups held a workshop to save lives last week. Sisters With Aspiring Goals, or SWAG, and the City’s Recreation and Parks Department held the Dangers of Human Trafficking Teen and Parent Workshop. Officials with the event say they hope that the event had people...
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/04/22 – 08/05/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/04/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/05/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Jackson Barber School cuts hair for free
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is making sure young students look their best so they can feel their best as school starts back. The Barber School in Jackson is giving away free haircuts for students 13 and under. They’re offering the service everyday from now until Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
JMCSS Jackson Leadership Conference lets teachers share knowledge
JACKSON, Tenn. — The new school year is just around the corner, and teachers are making sure they’re ready to lead a successful academic school year. Jackson-Madison County teachers and staff were at Liberty Tech Wednesday morning for the 2022-23 Jackson Leadership Conference. Educators participated in sessions consisting...
Milan school teachers getting over $32,000 in grants
MILAN, Tenn. — Grants totaling over $32,000 are going to help Milan students with their education. The nonprofit Milan Endowment for Growth in Academics is providing 29 grants to the Milan Special School District, according to a news release. The grants will go to the teachers who will then...
Nancy Kara Reeves
Nancy Kara Reeves, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her home in Jackson, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Nancy was born in Jackson, TN on January 6, 1934, to the late Walter and Grace Hastings. She was a gifted mother who most enjoyed spending time with the family she lovingly built. She retired from the Jackson-Madison County Clerk’s Office where she worked as a clerk for many years. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 58 years: Mr. Robert Kenneth Reeves.
Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson responds to election night win
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Chester County Mayor Barry Hutcherson will serve a second term in the county. Hutcherson won the 2022 Chester County General Election against opponent Independent candidate Dwain Seaton. He says he is grateful to the voters for allowing him to continue to serve the county. “I’m...
Food Truck Spotlight: Coastal Connections
Seafood lovers in the Hub City may want to listen up!. This week on Food Truck Spotlight, we’re visiting Coastal Connections at their new location in Jackson. Owner Leon O’Neal is originally from Florida and he’s bringing his seafood skills from the coast to the people of West Tennessee.
Ms. Jasmine Nicole Bond
Services for Ms. Jasmine Nicole Bond, age 30 of Jackson, Tennessee & Baby Messiah Bond, will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, 5:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M. If you like to send flowers in memory of Jasmine and...
Fayette County suspect accused of shooting in Hardeman County
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old charged with shooting a 16-year-old outside a Moscow, Tennessee convenience store is now also accused of shooting two people in Hardeman County. Taki Walker remains in the Fayette County jail on a $100,000. He is facing attempted murder charges for a shooting in Moscow, Tennessee As we reported Wednesday, Walker was […]
