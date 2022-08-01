Brunswick County Board of Comissioners to consider radio upgrades for first responders

Read on www.wect.com
foxwilmington.com
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check...
WECT
NHCSO scheduled phone outage Aug. 5-6
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will begin a phone upgrade at 6 p.m. on Aug. 5, per report. The office stated that their main phone line will be down until work is completed. They expect the upgrades to be finished by 6 p.m. on Aug. 6.
WECT
Youth Resource Fair held by New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Miniature horses, inflatable bouncy houses, BMX stunt riders, and even an on-site barber is what was on Friday’s display at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Youth Resource Fair. Kristy Williams of Elements, a program of the Sheriff’s office, saw the need for...
WECT
Wilmington seeking public input on a grant for an inclusive playground at Maides Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is seeking public input on plans for an inclusive playground at Maides Park. The city writes that the park would allow for people with disabilities to navigate the park and benefit the whole community regardless of physical ability or age. New accessible walkway connections would also be installed.
WECT
Chadbourn to add license plate reader cameras at town entrances, high crime areas
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -Chadbourn will soon have a dozen license plate reader cameras at all entrances to town. “We’ve got 12 different roads that come in to Chadbourn. And they will be at the city limits just barely in the city limits,” police chief Ken Elliott said. He...
WECT
Commissioners hope to break ground on Project Grace soon, but still awaiting LGC approval
Commissioners hope to break ground on Project Grace soon, but still awaiting LGC approval
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners approve $20M referendum on November ballot
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) – A $20 million bond referendum to help rebuild dams in Boiling Spring Lakes will appear on the ballot in the November election. Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners approved the bond referendum Wednesday night. It’s been four years since Hurricane Florence destroyed the dams, according...
Horry County Planning Commission approves request to rezone 32 acres in Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Planning Commission heard a request to rezone 32.87 acres of land on Hospitality Lane at the intersection of Highways 501 and 31 at a meeting Thursday night. CI Myrtle Beach LLC requested to rezone the land from its current Commercial Forest Agriculture (CFA) and Highway Commercial (HC) […]
WECT
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September
Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing person.
WECT
9,000 gallons of sewage discharges into Mulberry Creek
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Shallotte sent a notice that a thirty minute discharge of 9,000 gallons of untreated wastewater occurred at 659 North Mulberry Rd NW on August 3. The untreated wastewater that was not recovered with pump trucks made its way into Mulberry Creek in the...
whqr.org
City Council pillories "slumlord" Nine Lives, LLC for profiting off poor conditions
Wilmington City Council periodically holds hearings to decide whether to order certain buildings to vacate, close, and be repaired or torn down. It’s a part of the regular process to make sure buildings meet minimum housing standards, and many of these hearings include discussions of helping low-income homeowners make repairs.
wcti12.com
Woman found dead on southeastern North Carolina beach
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released more information about the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The woman has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched...
WECT
Columbus County woman takes home $142,021 in lottery winnings
Columbus County woman takes home $142,021 in lottery winnings
QUICK ACTION SAVES TWO LIVES
ELIZABETHTOWN — The instant reaction by an Elizabethtown police officer saved the life of a 20-year-old man on Thursday. At about 9:30 a.m., Elizabethtown Police Department, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Bladen County EMS, Elizabethtown Fire Department and Bladen County Water Rescue were sent to Lock and Dam No. 2 on the Cape Fear River after a 9-1-1 call claimed an individual had fallen into the river and could not swim.
WECT
FAA selects UNCW for Drone Training Initiative
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Aug. 4 that UNCW had been selected to join its cohort of schools in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative (UAS-CTI). Per the release, the program recognizes institutions that successfully prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems. Commonly referred...
WECT
Minority Business Contractor and Vendor Fair will provide info about job opportunities
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Minority business owners and tradespersons can learn about contracting opportunities with New Hanover County Schools at a Minority Business Contractor and Vendor Fair scheduled for Wednesday, August 10 at the NHCS Board of Education Center at 1805 South 13th Street in Wilmington. The Financial Protection Law...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report for Deondrick Marquis Hill on Aug. 4. Per the BCSO, Hill is 26-years-old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, and has long dreadlocks. Hill was last seen Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. around...
WECT
Portion of Hurst Drive to close for repaving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Aug. 3, a section of Hurst Drive will close to allow for paving operations, per UNCW release. The portion spans from the intersection with S. College Road to Hamilton Drive. During this time, one lane will remain open with flaggers on site to direct traffic....
WECT
Oak Island announces partnership to place rescue tubes at all 65 beach accesses
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Oak Island has announced a partnership with the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation to provide rescue tubes and information at all 65 of its public beach accesses. The tubes and signs have been ordered, and the town expects them to be installed by the Labor Day Holiday on September 5.
WECT
Wilmington to receive federal grant for flight accessibility improvements
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Aug. 3 that $16.9 million in grants would be awarded to 25 communities across the country for air service improvements. Per release, the central focus of the initiative is to enable communities to develop their own solutions to community needs and establish routes to allow people in the community to fly more easily and affordably.
