Narrowsburg, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Kingston’s Biggest Party of the Year is Labor Day Weekend

It’s one of the biggest and most fun days of the year in Kingston, and it’s coming up in just a few short weeks. What am I talking about? The Hooley on the Hudson, of course. If you’re from the Hudson valley, especially the Ulster County area, you’ve probably heard of and maybe even attended the annual Hooley on the Hudson Celebration. It’s a day of fun for the entire family.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Monster Truckz Chaos Tour Coming to Ulster County

I’m not sure when they became so big, but monster trucks are huge, and in more ways than one. They’re big in size, but they’re also a huge draw. Everyone seems to love the whole monster truck thing, from small kids to fully grown adults. Let’s face it, monster trucks are fun to see and watch, and we’ve got a great chance to do just that right here in the Hudson Valley later this month.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Cheers! Local Favorite Selected to Craft Official Beer of the Dutchess County Fair

It's official fair season here in the Hudson Valley, with some county fairs already behind us, others underway, and the always anticipated Dutchess County Fair on the horizon. Every year we get pretty excited about what additions will be coming to our favorite fairs, concerts, fun food finds, but what about booze? One very popular Poughkeepsie based brewery is very excited to have been selected to brew a beer exclusively for the Dutchess County Fair this year. Let's find out what's brewing.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow

Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Look Out: Newburgh Expands Parking Pay Options, Cuts 718 Meters

How often do you need to park at a parking meter? Daily? Weekly? Only every once-in-awhile? Do you ever keep change or coins in your car so you can feed that parking meter?. The City of Newburgh, NY has been making changes to their parking meters, to include where and how many they have, plus how you can pay them. What do you need to know and when will these changes go into effect?
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Boaters Caught Illegally Spearfishing At Midnight In Hudson Valley

Illegal spearfishing around midnight in the Hudson Valley led to a number of tickets. On Wednesday, August 3, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. Officials say that the DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County

Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
#Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley Post

Best Places in the Hudson Valley to Sample Greek Cuisine

There is something about the summer where I crave Greek food. I think it is the fact that it is County Fair season, and each year, I'm always drawn to the gyro food trucks. I got in on the action a little earlier than usual this year by going to the Saratoga County Fair. While I was there, I got some great chicken souvlaki. It was delicious. How authentic it truly is is not for me to decide, but it was amazing nonetheless.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

$20,000 Winning Ticket Sold at Local Stewart’s Shop

Check your tickets because someone in the Poughkeepsie area just hit it big. On Friday night one Mega Millions ticket winner became a billionaire, winning the second-largest jackpot of all time at $1.28 billion. Unfortunately, that winning ticket was not purchased anywhere near the Hudson Valley. The ticket came from a Speedway gas station just outside of Chicago.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
