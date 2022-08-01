Read on hudsonvalleypost.com
TikTok Video Shows Sad State of The Newburgh Mall
Indoor malls are often the pulse of a city's social life. Most malls become extremely busy in the afternoons and are usually swamped on the weekends and holidays. However, there's one mall in the Hudson Valley that seems like it is on life support. I hate being rude but if...
Kingston’s Biggest Party of the Year is Labor Day Weekend
It’s one of the biggest and most fun days of the year in Kingston, and it’s coming up in just a few short weeks. What am I talking about? The Hooley on the Hudson, of course. If you’re from the Hudson valley, especially the Ulster County area, you’ve probably heard of and maybe even attended the annual Hooley on the Hudson Celebration. It’s a day of fun for the entire family.
Monster Truckz Chaos Tour Coming to Ulster County
I’m not sure when they became so big, but monster trucks are huge, and in more ways than one. They’re big in size, but they’re also a huge draw. Everyone seems to love the whole monster truck thing, from small kids to fully grown adults. Let’s face it, monster trucks are fun to see and watch, and we’ve got a great chance to do just that right here in the Hudson Valley later this month.
3 More Jersey Mike’s Locations Coming to Dutchess, Orange Counties
The Hudson Valley's fastest-growing sandwich chain will be opening three more locations very soon. Fans of sub sandwiches in Dutchess and Orange Counties have something to celebrate. Jersey Mike's Subs has announced that they will continue to branch out into the Hudson Valley, opening three new locations in Poughkeepsie, Middletown and Wappingers Falls.
Cheers! Local Favorite Selected to Craft Official Beer of the Dutchess County Fair
It's official fair season here in the Hudson Valley, with some county fairs already behind us, others underway, and the always anticipated Dutchess County Fair on the horizon. Every year we get pretty excited about what additions will be coming to our favorite fairs, concerts, fun food finds, but what about booze? One very popular Poughkeepsie based brewery is very excited to have been selected to brew a beer exclusively for the Dutchess County Fair this year. Let's find out what's brewing.
Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow
Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
Look Out: Newburgh Expands Parking Pay Options, Cuts 718 Meters
How often do you need to park at a parking meter? Daily? Weekly? Only every once-in-awhile? Do you ever keep change or coins in your car so you can feed that parking meter?. The City of Newburgh, NY has been making changes to their parking meters, to include where and how many they have, plus how you can pay them. What do you need to know and when will these changes go into effect?
New York Boaters Caught Illegally Spearfishing At Midnight In Hudson Valley
Illegal spearfishing around midnight in the Hudson Valley led to a number of tickets. On Wednesday, August 3, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. Officials say that the DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York.
2 Women Go Missing From Same Hudson Valley, New York Hometown
Police are seeking answers after another woman went missing from the same place in the Hudson Valley. Neither has been seen for over a month. A second woman has gone missing from Port Jervis, New York. It's unclear if these cases are related. Police Look For Missing Port Jervis, New...
Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County
Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
Missing Ramapo, NY Dog Miraculously Rescued by Community
More than ever, people are adopting and saving animals. Whether it's an animal that showed up at your door or one that you rescued from the shelter, each story has a meaningful memory behind it. From cats to dogs, bunnies and birds, our "pets" have become more of our fur...
Wappingers Restaurant May Be First to Offer Pumpkin Spice
What do you think about pumpkin spice? Some people absolutely love it and others think it is everything nice but only during certain months of the year. Pumpkin spice has come out to play early at this bar and they are proud of it despite the heat outside and from people who believe it is too early.
PD: New York Officer Points Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Pizza Worker
A Hudson Valley corrections officer is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a local pizza worker. On Saturday, July 30, around 10:15 p.m., members from the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at 106 Josephs Drive in the Town of Saugerties, for a report of a person who pulled a gun on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.
Best Places in the Hudson Valley to Sample Greek Cuisine
There is something about the summer where I crave Greek food. I think it is the fact that it is County Fair season, and each year, I'm always drawn to the gyro food trucks. I got in on the action a little earlier than usual this year by going to the Saratoga County Fair. While I was there, I got some great chicken souvlaki. It was delicious. How authentic it truly is is not for me to decide, but it was amazing nonetheless.
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
Town of Wallkill Supervisor Condemns Animal Event at Local Fairs
It's fair season in the Hudson Valley and beyond. Soon your local fairground site will be filled with deep fried dough, amusement rides, entertainment and even animals. Many fairs have everything from your local 4H club showing off cows and goats to far more exotic animals like reptiles and monkeys.
Useful: 4 Places for the Best Shrimp & Grits in the Hudson Valley
As you go around the Hudson Valley, you start having a craving for something, what do you do? Do you ask your friends? Do you look online to find who 'has the best?' With the price of everything increasing, and your needing to make sure that you get what you pay for doing a bit of research in advance does pay off.
Missing New York Woman Found Dead On Taconic in Hudson Valley
We've learned more information about a missing young woman from the Hudson Valley who was found dead on the Taconic State Parkway. On Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed a woman who was reported missing from Orange County has been found dead in Dutchess County. Newburgh, New York Woman Goes...
$20,000 Winning Ticket Sold at Local Stewart’s Shop
Check your tickets because someone in the Poughkeepsie area just hit it big. On Friday night one Mega Millions ticket winner became a billionaire, winning the second-largest jackpot of all time at $1.28 billion. Unfortunately, that winning ticket was not purchased anywhere near the Hudson Valley. The ticket came from a Speedway gas station just outside of Chicago.
