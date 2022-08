CHICAGO -- Willson Contreras pounded his chest and pointed toward the roaring crowd. It was quite a return to Wrigley Field for a player many thought would be gone by now. Contreras hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning in his first home game since the trade deadline, Justin Steele matched a career high with 10 strikeouts and the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Friday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO