NEW YORK -- Maybe those Mets fans out in right field should just leave Ronald Acuña Jr. alone. Razzed at Citi Field with 40,000-plus on hand, Acuña matched his career high with four hits and robbed Pete Alonso of a two-run homer as the Atlanta Braves built a big early lead and beat New York 9-6 on Friday night to rebound quickly in their NL East showdown.

QUEENS, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO