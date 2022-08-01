Sexual Assault of a Child Suspect Arrested by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives

Read on www.mocomotive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Inside Washing Machine Of Foster Parent's HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSpring, TX
Big catalytic converter theft ring bust in Houston connected to murder of sheriff's deputyCovering KatyHouston, TX
Katy ISD considering attendance boundary modifications for nine elementary schoolsCovering Katy
Manslaughter Suspect Arrested on Warrant
PORTER, TX — On May 3, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suicide with a weapon call in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered a deceased male, later identified as 19-year-old Jaden Defee, with an apparent gunshot under his left eye. The deceased was at his friend’s house when the incident occurred. The friend, identified as Frank Holland, informed Deputies Jaden was playing with a gun and accidentally shot himself.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Body in Porter
PORTER, TX — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered an unidentified deceased male in a nearby sandlot.
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/05/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-05-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-02-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
PORTER MAN ARRESTED ON MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES
Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Ct for Frank Holland who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. As Deputies knocked at the front door, Holland attempted to run out of the back…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/porter-man-arrested-on-manslaughter-charges/
Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force Make Arrest in Theft Investigation
MANGOLIA, TX — On August 2, 2022, the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) was notified that Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office met with an owner who tracked his stolen trailer to the 9000 block of Carraway Lane in Magnolia, Texas. Deputies and Detectives obtained access…
Investigation underway after man found dead in sandlot, Montgomery County officials say
PORTER, Texas — A man was found dead Wednesday night in a sandlot in Porter, according to Montgomery County officials. Around 8:30 p.m., authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a body found on Sorters Road, which is near Northpark Drive and the Eastex Freeway. When they arrived, they found a dead man in a sandlot.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Information about UTV Thefts in Conroe
CONROE, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate two closed single-cabin 2020 Kubuta utility vehicles, model RTV-X1100 (pictured above). They were taken from the Longmire Road area on or about July 11, 2022. Anyone with information about this theft is urged to contact the Montgomery…
MCTXSheriff Seeks Information about UTV Thefts
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate two closed single-cabin 2020 Kubuta utility vehicles, model RTV-X1100 (pictured below). They were taken from the Longmire Road area on or about July 11, 2022. Anyone with info…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-seeks-information-about-utv-thefts/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR AUGUST 3, 2022
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING W…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-jail-bookings-for-august-3-2022/
Body of man found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery, authorities say
MONTGOMERY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a body was found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery Tuesday, deputies said. Montgomery County Precinct 4 sheriff’s deputies said a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road when he discovered the body of a man that was partially buried in one of the sand dunes.
CRASH OF FM 2090
Just after 10 pm Friday East Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a major accident on FM 2090 in front of Splendora High School. A motorcycle rider had broken down and was walking his motorcycle in the center turn lane headin…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-of-fm-2090/
2 new deputies added in Montgomery County including one for ‘dangerous’ Lake Conroe
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County commissioners agreed this week to fund two new positions for the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office to boost lake safety and courthouse security. Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Walker and Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley agreed to split…
TWO VICTIMS JUMP FROM SECOND FLOOR AS HOME IS CONSUMED BY FIRE
At 7:22 am Friday South Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 30230 Emerson Creek Drive in the Canyon Gate at Legends Ranch Subdivision. Reports were people were trapped and screams could be heard. The first tr…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/two-victims-jump-from-second-floor-as-home-is-consumed-by-fire/
TWO ALARM HOUSE FIRE -SPRING
730AM South Montgomery County Fire is on a fully involved house fire 30200 block of Emerson Creek Drive in cayon gate at Legends Ranch Subdivision. Initial reports came of possible victims trapped. Multiple Fire units still responding. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/two-alarm-house-fire-spring/
CRASH CLOSES FM 1485 FOR AN HOUR
Just after 9 pm, East Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported major accident at Azalea and FM 1485. Units arrived to find two persons trapped in a Nissan Sentra. Additional two other vehicles were damaged along with a Ford…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-closes-fm-1485-for-an-hour/
Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study proposes $3.6B in projects, including widenings, raised medians, roundabouts
The mobility study recommends transportation projects throughout Montgomery County Precinct 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council and Montgomery County Precinct 2 presented the latest draft of their mobility study to the public Aug. 4 that maps out future transportation projects for the precinct. According to previous reporting, the…
Montgomery County constable position requests deferred from workshops
Montgomery County constables will have their fiscal year 2022-23 position requests deferred to later in the year following a second day of county budget workshops. (Courtesy Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4) Montgomery County commissioners decided not to immediately approve position requests for almost all of the five precinct constables at…
Commissioners question Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare’s closed crisis unit as service demand rises
Executive Director Evan Roberson said challenges in paying staff competitive wages caused the unit’s closure. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) At an Aug. 3 county budget workshop, Montgomery County commissioners asked Evan Roberson, Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare executive director, on the status of the center’s closed crisis stabilization unit, or CSU. Roberson told commissioners it would require nearly $2 million per year to restaff the program—which closed in November 2021—and pay competitive salaries.
Cellar Twenty-Four raises $9,000 to benefit first responders in crisis.
THE WOODLANDS, TX – In support of first responders who are experiencing crisis, Cellar Twenty-Four recently raised $9,000 to benefit The Woodlands Firefighters Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to fundraising efforts of The Woodlands Professional Firefighters Association. The funds will specifically be used to help address and provide behavioral…
22390 White Oak Drive
Bathroom(s): 3.0 Total Area: 2752 Sq. Ft. Lot Desc: A0419 A0419 – PREWETT BEASLEY, TRACT 93, SERIAL # 124000H123. One story home on six wooded acres in Conroe! Extensive tile and engineered wood floors, crown moulding, neutral paint, and abundant windows provide serene acreage views and natural light throughout. The island kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens to the den with a cozy wood burning fireplace; formal dining room has a large picture window framing your private acreage views. Spacious owner’s retreat and three guest bedrooms; three full baths; carport for two cars. The covered patio overlooks the lush acreage, and there’s a barn and storage shed too! Mobile 5th Wheel RV not included in the sale.
