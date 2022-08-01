Sexual Assault of a Child Suspect Arrested by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detectives

PORTER, TX — On May 3, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suicide with a weapon call in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered a deceased male, later identified as 19-year-old Jaden Defee, with an apparent gunshot under his left eye. The deceased was at his friend’s house when the incident occurred. The friend, identified as Frank Holland, informed Deputies Jaden was playing with a gun and accidentally shot himself.

PORTER, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO