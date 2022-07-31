ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Newark Advocate

Buckeye Valley Family YMCA filling fall sports teams

The Buckeye Valley Family YMCA is taking registrations for several fall sports. Volleyball is being offered for students in kindergarten through seventh grade and flag football for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Cost for both is $55 for members and $85 for non-members. Baseball at Don Edwards Park is...
DELAWARE, OH
Z94

Youth Sports Are Signing Up Now Across Lawton – Fort Sill

I don't know about you, but it seems that growing up now is harder on kids than it was when we were kids. Things were simpler back in the days before online gaming and mobile devices eliminated the need to entertain ourselves. We had team sports. While it was always...
LAWTON, OK
veronapress.com

Volleyball: Verona High School hosts summer camp

The Verona High School volleyball program hosted its annual summer camp from July 18-20. Over 80 third to seventh graders attended, while over 90 eighth to 12th graders participated. Campers worked on their volleyball skills, including some work on the sand volleyball courts. The volleyball program will host its next clinic on Friday, Sept. 30. Registration is live on the Verona School District camp registration website.
VERONA, WI
hot1079fortwayne.com

Boys & Girls Club future soccer stars get a big boost

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Last week, youth at Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne were joined by Fort Wayne FC and its owner, internationally renowned soccer player and Fort Wayne native, DaMarcus Beasley, to celebrate a $20,000 contribution by Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation in support of the soccer training program.
FORT WAYNE, IN

