San Diego, CA

Padres sign Joe Musgrove to 5-year contract extension

 4 days ago

The Padres have announced a new 5-year contract extension with San Diego native Joe Musgrove. Musgrove is in the midst of a career year, having made his first career All-Star team and accumulating an 8-4 record with a 2.65 ERA and 114 strikeouts. Musgrove has made it clear that he did not want to leave San Diego, and will now be here through the 2027 season.

“Since joining the Padres, Joe has excelled as a pitcher, teammate and respected leader in the San Diego community,” said Padres Chairman Peter Seidler. “I have a great feeling knowing that Joe will be an important and significant part of our organization for many years to come.”

“Joe has consistently performed at a high level over the last two seasons, throwing the first no-hitter in Padres history and becoming an All-Star,” said Preller. “He personifies a championship-level mindset and elevates the teammates around him. We’re extremely happy to have Joe as part of our core group moving forward as we work to bring a World Series title to San Diego.”

