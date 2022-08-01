Read on www.nbcnews.com
Kim Miller
4d ago
Rest in Peace young man. Thanks for your service. My condolences to his family
Reply(1)
4
Indiana veteran gunned down in cemetery after confronting speeders; children witness the killing
A 38-year-old veteran was gunned down in a remote Indiana cemetery after confronting a group who had sped down his road and nearly struck his wife while shouting profanities and making obscene gestures toward her, court documents reveal.
Man dies, 3 teens taken to hospital after Greenwood crash involving semi
Greenwood Police say one man is dead and three 17-year-olds were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday.
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest
LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
Expired license plate leads to Indy meth bust
INDIANAPOLIS — An expired license plate led police to pull over a suspect who had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper stopped a red 2005 Dodge Ram on Keystone Avenue near Werges Avenue after noticing a problem with the truck’s license plate. The trooper said the license […]
3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
Court docs claim road rage led to murder after Indy woman ran over another woman with her car
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is charged with murder following a deadly hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side. On Chester avenue last month, prosecutors believe a case of road rage ended with the death of 28-year-old Mary Adame. “Our whole family on both sides are just destroyed,” said the victim’s boyfriend Thomas Wilhite. Holding […]
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning off Pendleton Pike near Daffodil Court. A pickup truck left the road, rolled and struck a tree shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, only identified as...
Man who made song about killing police charged in Indiana officer’s death, authorities say
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer, investigators said Monday. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes a day after Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday in Madison County, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Half a pound of meth found during Carroll Co. traffic stop
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man and a Monticello woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a half pound of meth being found in their vehicle. Zachary Pancake, 32, and Amanda Miller, 41, both face charges of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was also charged with a Level 2 felony charge of dealing […]
Court doc: suspect in Elwood officer’s death made song saying he would kill police if caught
Formal charges have been filed against an Anderson man in connection with the deadly shooting of an Elwood Police Officer.
Muncie man faces battery charge after doctor reports baby’s bruises
Muncie man Jordan Storie is facing battery and neglect charges after a doctor reported bruises on a 6-month-old baby, court documents reveal.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman faces murder charge in hit-and-run after ‘disturbance’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old woman could be formally charged Wednesday with murder in connection to a hit-and-run fatality in July, Indianapolis police said Monday night. Mary Ann Adame, 28, died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took her to a hospital in critical...
Muncie woman charged with neglect in dog attack; Witnesses say pit bull was known to be ‘extremely aggressive’
MUNCIE, Ind. — Investigators say a Muncie woman tried to cover up the details in a dog attack that left a 17-month-old girl with “catastrophic facial injuries.” Muncie police were sent to a home on W. 9th Street on January 6, 2022 in reference to a dog bite. Officers arrived to find medics treating a […]
Suspect in shooting outside Muncie Walmart being held without bond
A Muncie man who police say shot and killed a man as he was leaving Walmart Saturday is being held without bond.
Purdue student charged after allegedly found hiding in closet
A Purdue student has been charged with residential entry and battery after his ex-girlfriend allegedly came home to find him hiding in her closet. The victim told police that after she entered her apartment, she noticed her cat's food wrapper on the floor and a shoe box, pair of shoes and a teddy bear under her bed when they were all kept in the closet. Then she saw Shenyue Tao, her ex-boyfriend, in her closet, according to the probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
Fox 59
Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. Indiana State Police detectives say that around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.
Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail
INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are the ones who determine the sentencing […]
WTHI
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD
With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop. […]
