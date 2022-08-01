1 person injured in S Loop 289 crash, traffic delays expected

Read on www.kcbd.com
Related
Levelland resident escapes injury in deadly crash outside Kermit, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a four-vehicle collision, involving Levelland resident, Omar Marquez-Jaquez, 45, occurred on State Highway 302, 20 miles west of Kermit, Texas. The crash resulted in the death of 64-year-old Jimmy Walker of Crockett, Texas, according to a crash report from The Texas Department Public Safety. None of the drivers in the […]
KCBD
Traffic delays expected during upcoming construction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with D&D Construction to perform fiber optic cable work. The construction will be located near the intersection of 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. It will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug 8. It should only take two days to complete.
KCBD
3-vehicle crash to cause traffic delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash on the access road of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Quaker Avenue. Three vehicles were involved in the crash on the westbound access road. Two people were injured, according to police. One person suffered moderate injuries and one person...
Lubbock Schlotzky’s burned, damaged after two burglaries, reports show
A Lubbock Schlotzky's location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was the victim of arson on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department crime map.
KCBD
Emergency crews respond to rollover on US 84 and FM 1585
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 84 and FM 1585 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers were called to the rollover just after 1 p.m. Officials will DPS say a man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver went off the edge of...
KCBD
Lubbock police cruiser stolen, crashed on Tuesday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are trying to determine who stole, and then crashed one of their cruisers Tuesday night. The theft happened just before 2 a.m., at an automotive shop near 34th and University. Someone broke into the maintenance area, stole the car, and smashed through the garage door.
KCBD
City of Lubbock to begin repairs on 34th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with West Texas Paving to begin pavement repairs on 34th Street. Starting Aug 9, he construction will take place between Avenue Q and I-27, according to a release. Barricades will be placed around the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to...
KCBD
2 injured, 1 seriously, after vehicle collides with light pole at 10th & Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured and another has moderate injuries after a vehicle collided with a light pole at 10th Street and Avenue Q around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday night. We’ll continue to update this story as details are released.
Schlotzsky’s owner asking for public’s help after Lubbock restaurant set on fire
LUBBOCK, Texas – Schlotzky’s, a local staple of 45 years, was recently the target of a series of crimes. The restaurant was previously broken into on July 15 and July 17, with broken glass and paychecks stolen according to owner, Chris Lonngren. “It’s upsetting, you know, you kind of work through it. It is a […]
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A Lubbock teen has been missing since July 15. Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Summer Colvin. She is one of 32 children that were reported missing in Texas in July. More information here: Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July. A Lubbock...
KCBD
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening note
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Schlotzsky’s business owners have taken to social media after their restaurant was set fire following a series of break-ins throughout July. In the early morning hours of July 18, police responded to reports of a burglary at the Schlotzsky’s near 19th and Memphis Ave. The owners of the restaurant told police someone had stolen several items from the store over the past several days. In a Facebook post, one of the owners said the suspect left a threatening note, stole IPads and money before setting the kitchen on fire.
South Lubbock residents fed up after construction leaves neighborhood covered in dust
Lubbock, Texas – Residents in a South Lubbock neighborhood said they are frustrated after some construction in their area has blown them away with dust. One resident said the construction started around April and has continued throughout the whole summer. They said it affected their daily lives because they haven’t been able to enjoy their […]
everythinglubbock.com
Man arrested for hit-and-run told Lubbock police he was ‘bad’ at drinking and driving, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was arrested after a hit-and-run on July 28 told an officer with the Lubbock Police Department that he was “bad” at drinking and driving, according to court records. The crash was located in the area of 19th Street and Martin Luther...
One arrested after 14 stolen credit, debit cards found during LPD traffic stop
the report, an officer found a backpack in the vehicle with the stolen cards.
KCBD
71-year-old Lubbock woman dies in Sunday crash
KING COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 71-year-old woman from Lubbock was killed in a crash Sunday evening just East of Guthrie on Hwy. 62. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say Vicki Rutledge Helton was driving westbound on US Hwy. 82 when the vehicle drifted to the right side of the roadway, crossed the shoulder onto the grass area and rolled. It happened around 6 p.m.
Missing child last seen July 15 in Lubbock, police search
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl they say was last seen in Lubbock on July 15. According to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Summer Colvin has brown hair, brown eyes, stands at 5’4 and weighs 140 pounds. LPD urged anyone with information on her location to call the […]
Lubbock Mystery: The Bombing Of The Alcoholics Anonymous Faith Club
Thursday May 18, 1978 in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock was getting ready for a big Friday night that would see legends come to Lubbock. Stevie Ray Vaughn would be playing at Stubbs BBQ. And at the old Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, AC/DC would be rocking the city with songs like "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" and "T.N.T".
Lubbock Couple Found With Ten Stolen Credit and Debit Cards
A Lubbock couple was arrested on Sunday, July 31st after they were caught with ten stolen debit and credit cards. 30-year-old Jayda Ham and 35-year-old Joe Aguilar Jr. were found asleep at a building that KAMC News says is common place for homeless people to sleep and loiter at. Officers with Lubbock Police woke the two up and asked them to identify themselves.
What’s Up With Lubbock Bars Receiving So Many TABC Citations?
Over the course of a year, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued 35 fines and warnings to Lubbock-area establishments for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption and other infractions. KAMC News reports that there have been 35 fines and warnings since August of 2021. The most frequent establishment to...
KCBD
Drunk driver receives probated sentence, 120 days in jail after manslaughter conviction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Maxwell Ezell was handed a 10-year probated sentence and 120 days of jail time for a manslaughter conviction in the death of Tanya Jones in 2017. In the early morning hours of March 12, 2017, in the 6200 block of 19th Street, a Camaro driven by Maxwell Ezell struck the back of a Mazda being driven by Tanya Jones at an extremely high rate of speed before rear-ending another vehicle stopped at the northbound stop sign of 1900 Kewanee. Jones was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.
