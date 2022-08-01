Wisconsin receives first payment from national opioid settlement

Toby Talbot - staff, AP

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin received its first payment as part of a settlement with major opioid distributors Monday.

The Department of Health Services announced that it received over $6 million from the National Prescription Opiate Litigation settlement, an agreement by three drug distribution companies as well as Johnson & Johnson to pay tens of billions of dollars to states over the next 18 years.

The settlement followed allegations that Johnson & Johnson misled patients and doctors about the addictive nature of opioids. Wisconsin is set to receive almost $31 million from the settlement this year, and $400 million in total.

“The settlement funds will go a long way toward enhancing our efforts to help people with opioid use disorder and prevent future misuse, overdoses, and deaths,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said.

The DHS sent a new proposal to the state legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance last week for how to use the settlement funds. The proposal includes investments in addiction treatment facilities and expanding access to Narcan and fentanyl testing strips statewide.

The proposal also calls for funding to fight opioid overdoses among tribal nations and funding to improve support centers to help family and friends who suffer from substance abuse disorder.

