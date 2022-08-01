ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA world reacts after fighter tried to keep fighting despite ugly nose break

By Kevin Harrish
 2 days ago
The Independent

MMA fighter Blake Perry continues despite badly broken nose

A mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter stunned spectators as he tried to carry on with his fight despite suffering a badly broken nose.Blake Perry took a knee to his face from Marcel McCain at the A1 Combat4 event in Stockton, California, on Sunday, 31 July.The referee decided to halt the contest in light of Perry’s injury.“Unfortunately the doctor would not let me go out for the second round of my fight... All respect to my opponent Marcel on his hard fought victory... I am healing up quick,” Perry said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More TV presenter gets emotional after England win Euro finalEngland celebrate Euro 2022 success with Trafalgar Square partyAdam Peaty says shock 100m breaststroke final defeat gives him hunger to continue
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

The Iranian Hulk makes his boxing debut (Video)

The ‘Iranian Hulk’ made his boxing debut yesterday, Sunday July 31st in Dubai. Sajad Gharibi, 30, known as the ‘Iranian Hulk’ got in the boxing ring with rival social media personality Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, known online as ‘The Kazakh Titan’. Taking to Instagram, Gharibi...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV

Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
WWE
Owen Wilson
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Suspension

On Saturday night Ronda Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the match ended in controversy as Liv Morgan tapped out while the referee was counting the pin because Ronda’s shoulders were on the mat. After the match Ronda snapped then attacked Liv Morgan and the referee.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News

The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF
wrestlinginc.com

Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On

Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns

This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Injured SmackDown Star Is Looking Great In Recovery

He’s getting there. Injuries are one of the few things that can slow down any wrestler no matter how hot they are. Someone can be just fine one day and then be out for months starting on the next, and that can be absolutely devastating for a wrestler’s career. That was the case earlier this year, and now we have a positive update on their long road to recovery.
WWE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
ComicBook

Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Spoiler: Major Names Expected to Return to WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, it is anticipated that Triple H will bring back wrestlers who have either left the company or were released. Expect to see one significant star return very soon. According to information provided to WrestlingNews.co, a deal has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return...
WWE
TheDailyBeast

NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL

