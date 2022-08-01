ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas governor invites D.C., New York City mayors to border

By Sandra Sanchez
Border Report
Border Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEFyi_0h0kqQX700

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has invited the mayors of Washington, D.C., and New York City to visit the Texas-Mexico border after they complained about Texas bussing migrants to their cities.

Mayors ask Biden to help with influx of asylum-seekers

Abbott on Monday sent letters t o New York City Mayor Eric Adams and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser inviting them to see the border for themselves, according to his office.

“As law enforcement agents along the Texas-Mexico border respond to thousands of illegal crossings each and every day, putting their lives on the line for Texans and for all Americans, the crisis demands the attention of not only the Biden Administration, which is responsible for securing the border, but of leaders across the country,” Abbott wrote. “As Governor, I invite you to visit our border region to see firsthand the dire situation that only grows more urgent with each passing day, and to meet with the local officials, who like yourselves, realize this matter deserves immediate federal action.”

“Your recent interest in this historic and preventable crisis is a welcome development—especially as the President and his Administration have shown no remorse for their actions nor desire to address the situation themselves,” Abbott wrote. “I also ask you to join me in requesting President Biden secure the border and put an end to this disastrous crisis.”

Both mayors recently have publicly complained about migrants being sent North from the Texas border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsVJe_0h0kqQX700
A child and a migrant woman exit a United States Border Patrol bus while being released from custody upon crossing the Texas-Mexico border in search of asylum, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

More than 5,200 migrants have been bused from Texas since April and more than 1,100 from Arizona since May. The governors call the practice a voluntary free ride that gets migrants closer to family or support networks.

Texas has authorized over $4 billion for state-funded border security initiatives, which include the busing of migrants north.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

In the letter, Abbott called the situation a “humanitarian and security crisis.”

Abbott says more than 290,000 migrants have been apprehended since March 2021 under Operation Lone Star, which utilizes Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas National Guardsmen along the border with Mexico.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 6

letfreedomring
4d ago

They have created a crisis which themselves don’t want to deal with. As an elected official, you better deal with it.DC wants help from the government on a federal level, the federal government should have never opened up our borders!

Reply
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
Washington, DC
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Del Rio, TX
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Mayor#Immigration Policy#Texas Governor#Politics State#Texans#Americans#The Biden Administration
cityandstateny.com

Who’s running for Congress in New York

New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
nevalleynews.org

Tom Horne, GOP candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction is running on an anti-bilingual education and anti-critical race theory platform

Republican, Tom Horne, a former eight year Superintendent of Public Instruction is running again…this time on an unapologetic platform against bilingual education and critical race theory. Some may recall that in 2010 Horne crafted a law which led to the elimination of the Mexican-American studies program at Tucson Unified...
TUCSON, AZ
Ash Jurberg

The woman behind Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA)

“This idea is either genius or it is going to be a disaster,” Nancy Thompson. Nancy Thompson has been in the news a lot this month. Her stand against Texas Gov Greg Abbott, which started as a one-woman protest on August 6 last year, has expanded to a state-wide movement.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Border Report

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy