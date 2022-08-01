WSP: Speeder hit 122 MPH + 13 arrested for DUIs over Water Follies weekend

Image credit: Trooper C. Thorson, Twitter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — State Troopers in Southeastern Washington were hard at work over the weekend as the Water Follies brought poor judgment and dangerous driving to Tri-Cities area roadways.

State Trooper Chris Thorson says that WSP observed extreme speeding over the weekend with one driver getting caught for going 122 MPH near I-82. A Washington State Patrol airplane monitored I-82 near milepost 114 at Locust Grove for dangerous drivers through the active Water Follies weekend.

On July 31, State Troopers stopped the same driver in two separate counties for driving at extreme speeds. This driver was 28 MPH over the speed limit during the first stop in one county. Just 15 minutes later, they were stopped for driving 25 MPH over the legal limit in another county.

These were just a small percentage of the traffic stops made over the course of Water Follies weekend. Trooper Thorson says that State Patrol investigated 22 collisions during the course of those three days. Of that sum, just-under half were confirmed to be DUI-related incidents.

In total, 13 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence. Despite the dangerous conditions, there weren’t any fatalities over the course of the three days, officials say.

The Water Follies are arguably the biggest event the region has to offer, drawing traffic and attention from across the state and beyond for high-speed boating action along the Columbia River.

