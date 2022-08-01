ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSP: Speeder hit 122 MPH + 13 arrested for DUIs over Water Follies weekend

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fss80_0h0kq1nR00
Image credit: Trooper C. Thorson, Twitter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — State Troopers in Southeastern Washington were hard at work over the weekend as the Water Follies brought poor judgment and dangerous driving to Tri-Cities area roadways.

State Trooper Chris Thorson says that WSP observed extreme speeding over the weekend with one driver getting caught for going 122 MPH near I-82. A Washington State Patrol airplane monitored I-82 near milepost 114 at Locust Grove for dangerous drivers through the active Water Follies weekend.

On July 31, State Troopers stopped the same driver in two separate counties for driving at extreme speeds. This driver was 28 MPH over the speed limit during the first stop in one county. Just 15 minutes later, they were stopped for driving 25 MPH over the legal limit in another county.

These were just a small percentage of the traffic stops made over the course of Water Follies weekend. Trooper Thorson says that State Patrol investigated 22 collisions during the course of those three days. Of that sum, just-under half were confirmed to be DUI-related incidents.

COMING UP: How will WSDOT re-route WB traffic on I-82 near Selah during Aug. bridge repairs?

In total, 13 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence. Despite the dangerous conditions, there weren’t any fatalities over the course of the three days, officials say.

The Water Follies are arguably the biggest event the region has to offer, drawing traffic and attention from across the state and beyond for high-speed boating action along the Columbia River.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 10

Yavin Zee
4d ago

Take their license...stop letting these people on the road before they kill us. Minnesota takes their license and can put them in jail for 90 days for driving over 100mph. Obviously they don't care...and to get busted twice that fast? Get out of the car, hand me the keys...you won't be driving for a while.

Reply
14
Mike Wingfield
4d ago

So what I'm reading is there was slightly more accidents caused by sober drivers.

Reply
9
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon

UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
MESA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Speeder#Traffic Collisions#Wsp#Mph#Tri Cities#Washington State Patrol#Water Follies#Wsdot#Wb#I 82
News Radio 1310 KLIX

North Dakota Man Killed in Head-on Crash in North Idaho

WALLACE, Idaho (KLIX)-A North Dakota man was killed in fiery head-on crash Thursday morning on Interstate 90 in north Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the 72-year-old man was driving a 2021 Toyota van with a 69-year-old female passenger, also from North Dakota, when they crashed head-on with a Kenworth semi-truck pulling an empty dump trailer in a construction zone. Both vehicles caught on fire causing a wildland fire along the roadway, according to ISP. The female passenger of the van and the 72-year-old driver of the truck, from Kingston, were taken to area hospitals; the woman by helicopter. The crash blocked traffic for two hours while crews responded to the crash. ISP said the crash damaged the roadway requiring a detour be put in place until it is repaired. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and multiple fire crews responded to the crash.
IDAHO STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Milton-Freewater man dies from injuries in boating accident

PENDLETON, Ore. — A Milton-Freewater man died from injuries he suffered when he got caught by a propeller while boating in the McKay Reservoir in Umatilla County. According to Cpt. Sterrin Ward of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, marine deputies were dispatched to the reservoir for reports of a boating accident around 6:13 p.m. on July 29, 2022. Authorities learned that a group of eight people were aboard a boat, tubing along the McKay Reservoir to beat the heat.
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
police1.com

N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
spokanepublicradio.org

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
PIX11

Two teens die in Long Island house fire, police say

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Two teens died when a fire engulfed a Long Island home early Wednesday morning, officials said. Authorities responded to the blaze at the Spring Lane residence in Noyac at around 3:35 a.m. Three people had escaped the fire but two female teens were unaccounted for, police said. Firefighters found the two […]
ACCIDENTS
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT LEADS TO DWI ARREST

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 9:09 p.m., Officer Plis, responded to the intersection of Lake Barnegat Drive North and Cranberry Court for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a parked vehicle. During the investigation the driver of the vehicle, Mateo Wolf, 20, of Lanoka Harbor, displayed signs of intoxication. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Mateo was determined to be under the influence. Mateo was arrested then transported to police headquarters for processing. Mateo was later charged with several motor vehicle summonses including Cell Phone Use, Underage DWI, Refusal to submit to Breath Tests, DWI, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Maintain Lane. Mateo was then released in accordance with John’s Law.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Lootpress

WV lawmaker arrested for driving revoked DUI

WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia House of Delegates member Clifton “Clif” Moore was arrested Monday on a DUI charge. Reports from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department indicate that the arrest was made Monday, August 1, for two counts of driving revoked DUI (2nd offense.) The...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy