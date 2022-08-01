Did you know we have a Peachtree City plan for growth?

Read on thecitizen.com
Newnan Times-Herald
Hale Aircraft not opening in the county
The Coweta County Development Authority on Thursday heard that Hale Aircraft Inc., has decided not to settle in Coweta County after all. About a year ago, Hale, an aircraft maintenance and engine leasing company, had announced plans to build a facility at the Newnan-Coweta County Airport. The development authority had provided $24,000 in incentives for the company, which had in turn promised to make a $5 million investment in the community and create 25 jobs.
The Citizen Online
Coming: Conversations about protecting our Fayette island
The year is 2022 and I am reading and researching topics of concern more than ever. Our illustrious Editor Cal Beverly asked if I would not mind putting some of my thoughts in writing every week. We have a lot to talk about and I agreed to the task. Honestly,...
The Citizen Online
The Peachtree City Council wants to hear from you — for 52 seconds
OPINION — I mentioned in my most recent opinion column that the Peachtree City Council apportioned 54 seconds per speaker to hear citizen concerns during the July 12 public meeting. The minutes of that meeting show that I am incorrect. The council allowed 52 seconds for each speaker. Fifty-two...
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville data center site sells for $153 million, including $75 million to development authority
Fayette County Development Authority becomes self-funded entity — It was recently announced that Quality Technology Services (QTS) purchased 600 acres on Fayetteville’s west side for the development of a data center campus. Perhaps as important is how the sale came about and what it means for the future of economic development for Fayette County.
PLANetizen
Atlanta Transit Could Go Fare-Free
Atlanta could join the ranks of cities experimenting with fare-free transit, pending the results of a study commissioned by the city council in June, reports J.D. Capelouto in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The study will only focus on the impact of fare-free MARTA within Atlanta city limits, but [Councilman Michael Julian Bond] hopes neighboring cities and counties that have MARTA service could eventually contribute to an expanded fare-free program.”
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘It’s shameful’ - Politicians weigh in on Music Midtown shutdown
In the wake of Music Midtown’s cancellation due to lax gun laws, Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman is proposing the creation of a policy that would allow exemptions for festivals, thus permitting promoters to ban weapons on-site. In a Rolling Stone interview, Shipman asked, “I would hope that as we move into the next state legislative session in January, the state legislature looks at this and really thinks hard about (it) — is this the kind of impact that we want to have?”
What are the most congested intersections in Atlanta?
All of them. The Georgia Highway Department calculates the likely traffic through an intersection, then builds the intersection with a capacity of 81% of the expected traffic flow. This guarantees a constant flow of work, and thus employment, doing intersection redesigns. Please keep this information to yourself; we don’t want the GHD to realize that their secret is out. ——Jim Ayres.
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Atlanta landlord, others accused of using abusive tactics during pandemic
The United States’ Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released a staff report stating that corporate landlords “used abusive tactics to evict struggling tenants,” including a landlord with property in DeKalb who also applied for and received [paycheck protection program] funds. According to a press release from...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Gwinnett Place Mall to become ‘global village,’ officials say
Details of a game plan to revive the moribund Gwinnett Place Mall have been revealed by county officials. The Gwinnett Place To Be project will turn the whole area into a “high-density, mixed use regional activity center rooted in global cultures, diversity and opportunity,” its website states. The...
CBS 46
Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet. Memphis has the largest homes...
WXIA 11 Alive
New proposal for Gwinnett Place Mall released
We have our first look at revitalization plans for Gwinnett Place Mall. The mall is most recently known for being featured in "Stranger Things."
Coweta County high school gets facelift, security upgrades in time for new school year
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — It’s back to school in Coweta County and students are coming back to some changes, especially high school students. One of the district’s three high schools saw some new construction over the summer, while another saw demolition after a tornado that hit Newnan.
eastcobber.com
COBB COUNTY SCHOOL CALENDAR 2022-2023
The Cobb County School Calendar for the 2022 to 2023 school year begins on Monday, August 1, 2022 and ends on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The start date is 1 day earlier than last year, and the end date is 1 day earlier than last year. School holidays:. First Day...
tornadopix.com
Historic Roswell Ranch is up for sale for $125,000 and preservation agreement – SaportaReport
If you’re a history buff in the market for an overhead fix, a $125,000 and preservation agreement can make you one of the oldest surviving homes in Fulton County. Hembree Farm in Roswell, dating from circa 1835, is on display from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation through a program that offers endangered historic buildings to buyers wishing to rehabilitate and permanently preserve them.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Pursuant to the lien granted by the Georgia Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with NSA Brands as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.lockerfox.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% buyers premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Securcare Self Storage reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as general household items unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: SecureCare Self Storage, 2609 Old Covington Hwy SW Conyers Ga 30012 . The bidding will close on the website LockerFox.com and a high bidder will be selected on August 18,2022 Unit Name of Occupant Description of Property A16 Rodney Christian totes, suitcase, bags B26 Ronald Gray Boxes, Totes, Equipment C15 Demetrus Johnson golf club, Totes, Air mattress, Boxes CC241 Thomas Mainor Speaker, Boxes, Christmas Tree G7 Christopher Morgan BOXES 928-76367 8/3 10 2022.
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
Sinkhole opens up on busy road in front of Cobb elementary school
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re driving to work or the kids to school in west Cobb County, give yourself extra time Thursday morning. A large sinkhole opened up overnight on Austell Road near Windy Hill Road. The sinkhole is in front of the entrance to Milford Elementary...
Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says
The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
