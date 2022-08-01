Did you know we have a Peachtree City plan for growth?

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Pursuant to the lien granted by the Georgia Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with NSA Brands as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.lockerfox.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% buyers premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Securcare Self Storage reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as general household items unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: SecureCare Self Storage, 2609 Old Covington Hwy SW Conyers Ga 30012 . The bidding will close on the website LockerFox.com and a high bidder will be selected on August 18,2022 Unit Name of Occupant Description of Property A16 Rodney Christian totes, suitcase, bags B26 Ronald Gray Boxes, Totes, Equipment C15 Demetrus Johnson golf club, Totes, Air mattress, Boxes CC241 Thomas Mainor Speaker, Boxes, Christmas Tree G7 Christopher Morgan BOXES 928-76367 8/3 10 2022.

