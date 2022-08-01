594 Men Sign Letter Supporting Demands for Abortion Safety Protocols From Netflix, Disney

Read on www.primetimer.com
Report: Ana Navarro Gets View Promotion
ABC is set to name Ana Navarro as an official co-host on The View, Variety reported Thursday morning. Navarro is said to have signed a multi-year deal to co-host the daytime talk show. Navarro has been a guest host on The View since 2018 and initially joined as a contributor...
Fans Accuse Netflix of 'Hating' Lesbians After First Kill Cancelation
First Kill has been canceled at Netflix after just one season, and fans are not happy. The lesbian teen vampire series premiered with eight episodes two months ago, and according to Variety, the cancelation came down to viewing numbers versus cost. However, fans on Twitter are upset with the news,...
Krysten Ritter to Star in Orphan Black Sequel Series
Krysten Ritter has signed on to star as the lead in the new Orphan Black sequel series, titled Orphan Black: Echoes, coming to AMC. Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women who are unraveling the mystery of their identity, with Ritter playing Lucy, a woman with a mysterious origin story trying to find her place in the world.
Ellen Pompeo to Have a Reduced Role on Grey's Anatomy Season 19
Ellen Pompeo will have a limited on-screen role in Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy to accomodate her casting in a new untitled Orphan limited series for Hulu. The new series, like the film Orphan, is inspired by real events and follows a Midwestern couple that adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl, who unbeknownst to them is actually an adult with a rare form of dwarfism. As they begin to raise her, they slowly discover she is not who she says she is.
The Sandman: Who's Who in Netflix's Long-Awaited Comic Adaptation
Ever since Neil Gaiman's popular and influential comic book series/graphic novel The Sandman concluded its initial run in 1996, people have been attempting to adapt it for the screen. After numerous false starts and format changes, the story of Dream of the Endless finally debuts on Netflix this week. The...
Jay Leno Vowed to Never Make Another Anti-Trans Joke After a Tonight Show Staffer Complained
Jay Leno recently appeared as a guest on Bill Maher's podcast, "Club Random," where he discussed swearing off anti-trans jokes on The Tonight Show after a staffer complained. "When I got The Tonight Show, I hired the best producer I could, the best director, who I thought were the best writers," said Leno. "I gave them contracts on a yearly basis, not 13 weeks. I said, 'Do the best you can.' We had the same crew for 22 years. When they would tell me the show sucked, I would go, 'Why’d it suck?' And they'd tell me why it sucked."
Everybody Hates Chris Animated Series Coming to Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock is rebooting his semi-autobiographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, but this time as an animated series titled Everybody Still Hates Chris. The new series is being produced for Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, Everybody Still Hates Chris will feature Rock narrating the episodes, with stories inspired...
#BoycottTheView Movement Builds as Show Plans Thursday Co-Host Announcement
The View will officially announce their new co-host this Thursday, the ABC daytime talker revealed today. "Who will be the next co-host of @TheView? The wait is finally over! Find out only on @TheView this THURSDAY at 11e|10c|p on ABC!" the show Tweeted on Monday morning. According to a leaked...
Stranger Things Producers Thought Sadie Sink Was Too 'Old' at 14 to Play Max
Sadie Sink has received widespread acclaim for her performance in Stranger Things, but in an interview with Fashion Magazine published Thursday, the 20-year-old actor reveals she almost wasn't cast in the series for being too "old." Sink explained casting directors were hesitant about her age, even though she was only...
House of the Dragon Showrunner: Game of Thrones Prequel Could Become An Anthology
Miguel Sapochnik, the showrunner of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, believes there are more stories to tell about the Targaryens. So much so, he revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that it's possible the prequel could become an anthology series. The series, which is based...
Alison Brie Says Community Movie Talks Continue
Community keeps inching closer to the big screen, with series star Alison Brie confirming in an episode of The Wrap's "UnWrapped" podcast that talks are indeed underway,. "You know what, I'll say it. There's been movement," Brie said. "There's been some talks. People are talking and certain things — wheels are turning. I said it!"
Ncuti Gatwa to Make History as Doctor Who's First Gay Doctor
Neil Patrick Harris, who's set to appear in Doctor Who's landmark 60th anniversary season, has revealed that Ncuti Gatwa will play the first gay Doctor Who. While promoting his new Netflix show Uncoupled, Harris spoke with Variety about working with Gatwa on the new Doctor Who. "I got to meet...
Hein’s TV Picks: Other Series Revivals Could Learn From Beavis and Butt-Head
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Paramount+ Bows Beavis and Butt-Head Series Revival
Dumbass summer hits fulls wing today with a new Beavis and Butt-Head series from Mike Judge, the mastermind behind the Gen X comedy. The revival arrives on the heels of the original film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which premiered on the streaming service in June to a whopping 96% score on the tomatometer.
Kevin Spacey Ordered to Pay House of Cards Producers Nearly $31 Million in Damages
Kevin Spacey must pay House of Cards producer MRC almost $31 million for his alleged sexual misconduct behind the scenes of the Netflix series, a judge ruled on Thursday. Spacey played Frank Underwood on the Netflix series until allegations surfaced that he had sexually preyed on younger men. As a result, MRC conducted an investigation and fired him from the show.
The Kid Mero: Desus & Mero's End Was Planned and Amicable
Fans were shocked when it was announced last month that talk show hosts Desus & Mero had ended their professional partnership, but The Kid Mero (aka Joel Martinez) says it was a planned, amicable separation. In a new interview with the Basic! podcast, hosted by former Comedy Central and MTV...
Los Espookys Season 2 Promises a Return to the Horror Business in Campy Teaser
After a three-year hiatus, Los Espookys is finally returning for Season 2, which promises more mysteries, thrills, and laughs as a group of friends continue turning their shared passion for horror into a business. The bilingual comedy series follows the friends as they work on expanding their business to provide...
Atlanta Season 4 Trailer Is More 'Grounded' Than Ever
FX has released the trailer for the fourth and final season of Atlanta during their panel at the 2022 virtual TCA press tour. Based on the trailer, Season 4 appears to be more focused on the series regulars than Season 3, with the characters back in their hometown of Atlanta, after a season spent in Amsterdam.
First Kill Showrunner Says Netflix Failed to Properly Market the Supernatural Show
Felicia D. Henderson, showrunner for Netflix's First Kill, is speaking out about what she believes are the reasons behind the streamer's cancellation of the supernatural teen drama. According to Henderson, Netflix failed to market the show properly. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Henderson said, "I so enthusiastically signed...
Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Hour-Long Fantasy Drama (10 Episodes) | TV-MA What'sThe Sandman About?. Based on Neil Gaiman's visionary comic/graphic novel series, The Sandman imagines a mythic world where our dreams are...
