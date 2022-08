A Taco Bell in Dallas is in hot water after a manager literally poured boiling water on a customer recently. Now that customer is suing the company for $1 million. According to WFAA in Dallas, the woman and her daughter went into the Taco Bell at 11829 Abrams Road on June 17th to get some food. The store messed up their order twice and apparently was not willing to fix the order for the third time.

