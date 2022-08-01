Meridian Township police seek woman with outstanding warrants

REISTERSTOWN, Md. -- Loved ones of a woman who died Wednesday night after her car plunged into a Reisterstown quarry believe she might have suffered a medical episode beforehand.Officers and firefighters responding to a call of a vehicle sinking in the quarry in the 600 block of Quarry View Court in Reisterstown found the woman's SUV flipped over in the water, police said. Rescuers pulled her from the water but she did not survive.Police and family members on Thursday identified the woman as 71-year-old Ella Zagranichny.Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators believe Zagranichny was in the process of parking her...

8 DAYS AGO