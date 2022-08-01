Meridian Township police seek woman with outstanding warrants

Read on www.wilx.com
Traverse City woman arrested after allegedly assaulting father of her child, pulling out gun
A 23-year-old Traverse City woman is behind bars after she allegedly assaulted the father of her young child. Michigan State Police say on Saturday, July 23, at approximately 10 p.m., troopers were called to a 911 hang-up.
Michigan Boy Dies After Mother Shoots Him and Then Herself—Police
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast described the incident as a "nightmare," as police continue with their investigation.
Mom Charged with Murdering 2-Year-Old Daughter in Case Where Co-Defendant Made Bizarre Request of Judge
The mother of a 2-year-old girl in Michigan is now accused of killing her child. The newly announced case against Adrienne Pavelka, 22, follows shortly after co-defendant Aaron Joseph Trout, 31, asked to be released on bond because he had to start a new job. Pavelka “had knowledge of, or...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Wayne County and sheriff's department over death of corporal
DETROIT (WWJ) -- The family of a Wayne County Sheriff's corporal killed while working in the jail has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit, announced Wednesday, targets the Wayne County Sheriff's Department and the command staff overseeing Wayne County Jail Division 2. According to officials, Cpl. Bryant Searcy was...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MSP: Woman with suspended license stopped for speeding on Southfield Freeway, resists arrest, tries to make video call
A 23-year-old woman is in custody after she was caught going nearly 25 mph over the speed limit on the Southfield Freeway with a suspended license.
Woman, child found dead inside Macomb County home during welfare check
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after two people were found dead inside a home. MCSO deputies were called out to the home on Downing Street, near 22 Mile and Hayes in Macomb Township Wednesday afternoon.
Family believes 71-year-old had medical emergency before car plunged into quarry
REISTERSTOWN, Md. -- Loved ones of a woman who died Wednesday night after her car plunged into a Reisterstown quarry believe she might have suffered a medical episode beforehand.Officers and firefighters responding to a call of a vehicle sinking in the quarry in the 600 block of Quarry View Court in Reisterstown found the woman's SUV flipped over in the water, police said. Rescuers pulled her from the water but she did not survive.Police and family members on Thursday identified the woman as 71-year-old Ella Zagranichny.Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators believe Zagranichny was in the process of parking her...
Escaped prisoner caught by police during traffic stop in Brighton
An escaped prisoner from Macomb County is back in custody. Fox 2 Detroit reports that Devonta Deshawn Moore was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop outside of Brighton, with the help of Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies.
Detroit police seek suspect who shot man, threatened to kill ex-girlfriend
The Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect in a non-fatal shooting who also threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend. Police say Gamble fired several shots while on a porch in the 5200 block of Marlborough Street on July 31.
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
Man facing 20 charges after mass shooting in Detroit that killed 2, injured 6
A Detroit man is facing nearly two dozen charges in connection with a mass shooting on the city’s west side over the weekend that left two people dead and six others injured.
Michigan State Police to begin statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend
Michigan State Police will begin a statewide crackdown on commercial vehicles on Interstate 75 this Sunday. The operation, called "Stay Alive on I-75," will be enforced on the highway from Michigan/Ohio state line to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. ...
No Injuries Reported Following A Collision On I-96 (Lansing, MI )
During Thursday night’s rush hour, the exit ramp from westbound I-96 to Cedar Street and Pennsylvania Avenue was closed because of a collision. The crash was reported just before 9:45 p.m, according to [..]
