"Triple Black" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
And its Air Max line continues to celebrate its heritage with milestones such as the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1. However, the Swoosh is also designing for the future. As a result, the Air Max Scorpion is on its way as the newest model in the popular lifestyle line. The silhouette has immediately sparked discussion with mixed responses of adoration and criticism that primarily has focused on its oversized sole unit.
Air Jordan 12 "Black Taxi" Lets Its Yellow Shine
Jordan Brand has reworked the Air Jordan 12 in plenty of different colorways over the years, however, none are as influential in the shoe’s history as the original “Taxi.” It’s rare to see a model so bound to one look as colorways such as the “Wings,” “Reverse Taxi” and now “Black Taxi” have all drawn inspiration from the “Taxi” color arrangement. Earlier this year, the “Taxi” treatment graced the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf after four years had passed since the last time the look hit the Air Jordan 12. Now, rather than simply reissuing the colorway, a “Black Taxi” rework is coming soon.
Nike Adds Reflective Mudguards to the Air Max 90
While August has only just begun, brands have been quick to announce upcoming fall offerings. This includes. , which has plenty of releases slated to hit shelves by the end of the year. Adding to this list, Tinker Hatfield‘s Air Max 90 is taking on a fall-ready look. Arriving...
Jordan Brand Brings the "True Blue" Treatment to the Jordan Legacy 312 Low
Jordan Brand continues to pay tribute to its heritage with the Jordan Legacy 312 Low. The silhouette debuted in 2018 with streetwear icon Don C having contributed to the model’s design. It serves as a combination of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3 and Air Alpha Force and carries the rich history of Jordan Brand in its form. Now, elaborating on this connection to the past, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low arrives in “True Blue,” a colorway best known for hitting the Air Jordan 3 several times now, including in 2016.
Official Images of the AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force in "Blue" and "Orange"
Following the official reveal of “White” and “Black” pairs last month, AMBUSH and. return with “Blue” and “Orange” colorways of the Air Adjust Force. The colorways follow the duo’s 2021 collaborative release of the Dunk High, this time pulling the Air Adjust Force from the archives. Led by Creative Director and co-founder Yoon Ahn, AMBUSH has continued to connect with key labels throughout the industry and once again provides its cutting-edge design touch with Nike.
Albino & Preto Readies a 'Mobile Suit Gundam Wing' Collection
Building on its journey to “carry on tradition,” Albino & Preto has now partnered with the iconic Japanese anime series, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, for its latest collaborative collection. Celebrating the seminal franchise in the mecha genre, the special range features Heero Yuy’s XXXG-01W Wing Gundam and OZ-13MS Gundam Epyon, also piloted by Yuy and later given to Zechs Merquise.
size? Teases New Balance Collaboration on the 1906R
English sneaker retailer size? has an extensive history working with American sportswear brand New Balance. Most recently, the two drew inspiration from an original New Balance jacket dated to 1978 with a collection of apparel and footwear. This followed the collaborative “Cordura Pack” that was much anticipated heading into the year. Now, size? has teased at another release from the duo with the 1906R arriving in two new colorways.
First Look at the Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12
After Eastside Golf athlete Wyatt Worthington was spotted in a new colorway of the AJ12 Low G’s last week, new images have surfaced of yet another collaboration between the two brands. This is the first time we’ve seen a golf version of the AJ12 in its more recognizable high...
11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi Releases Latest Bamba Salomon Collab
11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi has just returned to HBX with its Salomon footwear releases from Spring/Summer 2022. Comprising seven styles, most of the latest range comes supplied with cool tone palettes. Leading the lineup are the Blue/Gray/Black Bamba 2 High and Low sneakers with a faded, worn-in aesthetic. Other than zippers on the upper, the “11” logo on the heel is another signature that rounds out the design. Other standouts are the Bamba 5 sneakers in a gray tonal color scheme and a blue-dominated colorway. The gray and black 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi x Salomon Boots 2 GTX round out the range.
Official Images of the Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy"
Jordan Brand has kept a steady flow of Air Jordan 4 releases coming in 2022. Unlike the Air Jordan 2 which has been outfitted in a plethora of collaborations, most of the Air Jordan 4 colorways for this year have been tasteful, in-house designs. Continuing this trend, the previously surfaced “Midnight Navy” has now been officially revealed by the Swoosh.
New Balance Gives the MADE in USA 990v2 a "Marigold" Look
Since Teddy Santis joined New Balance as the Creative Director of the MADE in USA line, the footwear offerings from the division have been elevated with simplistic, tasteful looks. Now, following the 990v3 “Scarlet,” we’re offered yet another colorful look from the division. Arriving in “Marigold,” the...
Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Black Gold"
Fans of old-school Jordan Brand models such as the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3 have been treated to another great year of releases. Not only have classic looks returned for 2022 but fresh takes on the iconic models have popped up left and right. Now, “Black Gold” serves as one of the latest new colorways to surface. After initial imagery came up last month, the Swoosh now offers an official look at the upcoming women’s colorway.
Holiday Launches at Dover Street Market With an Exclusive Collection
Following a Pride capsule with Boyfriend Warehouse, Nick Holiday‘s Los Angeles-based Holiday streetwear label is now set to launch at Dover Street Market. To celebrate its arrival at Rei Kawakubo‘s iconic department store, Holiday has put together an exclusive collection. Available only in-store at Dover Street Market New...
Closer Looks: HOOD BY AIR Lilac Capsule Collection
Revealed late last month, we now have a closer look at HOOD BY AIR‘s exclusive capsule collection for JUICE. The special lilac-focused range serves as designer Shayne Oliver‘s continued return campaign for HBA, following its official relaunch back in 2020. Established in 2006, the New York-based label encapsulated a unique underground club to runway aesthetic outlook that served as a seminal part of what is currently known as “luxury” streetwear.
HYPEBEAST Summer Drops: See This Month's Roundup of Apparel, Footwear and Home Decor
With summer in full swing, Hypebeast is rounding up the month’s best apparel, footwear and home decor to elevate your style and living spaces this season. 2022 has seen an influx of limited-edition products and cross-over capsules that inspire reveling in the sunshine and becoming more expressive in day-to-day dressing. Whether you’re looking for wardrobe basics or statement pieces for a weekend getaway, the following selection focuses on functional, stylish essentials. The sweltering heat calls for versatile closet staples that add intentional flair and energy to your fit. And for the home, the reemergence of maximalism speaks to unique artifacts and sculptural objects that bring a pop of personality and play into your space. With this in mind, our selection ranges from paneled leggings from Mugler to FISURA home diffusers and head-turning loafers by JW Anderson. Check out our editors’ list and watch the video below for styles and home goods that may pique your interest. All featured styles can be found on HBX and in-store at the 41 Division St. flagship.
Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 574 "Conversations Amongst Us" Receives a Release Date
Following special iterations of the 2002R, 550, and KAWHI II silhouettes, Joe Freshgoods rounds out the New Balance “Conversations Amongst Us” pack with a minimalist take on the 574. The project is led by Freshgoods and was carried out by an all-Black product team named the Black Soles which aims to deliver an authentic story of the Black experience — connecting and inspiring creatives in every industry.
Nike Readies Air Force 1 Sculpt in "Sail"
As we begin to approach the end of Summer, is beginning to transition from bright flashy tones to soft hues and cozy fabrics. One of its latest introductions is a new take on the high-top Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt dressed in soothing “Sail,” “Phantom,” and “Sesame” hues.
Get the Goldblum Look With Prada's Just-Released FW22 Runway Coat
Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada‘s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, “Body of Work,” landed in stores and online globally earlier this week — but a few standout moments from the runway show, such as the coat that Jeff Goldblum wore, were not available — until now. While...
PINKFLAMINGOUSA and PRIX Come Together for Car-Fueled Capsule
Adding to its collaborative efforts, PRIX WORKSHOP has now come together with PINKFLAMINGOUSA for an ongoing partnership. To mark the start of the venture, the duo have put together a capsule collection celebrating their ongoing conversation deeply rooted in friendship and mutual enthusiasm for music, cars, and fashion. PFUSA is...
The Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" is Making a Return
Jordan Brand fans have celebrated the return of several classic colorways in 2022. Most notably, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” and Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” are slated to release this October. Adding to this lineup of retros, the Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal” reissue joins Jordan Brand’s fall offerings. Last spotted in 2011, this retro comes just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7.
