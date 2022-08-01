Texas governor invites D.C., New York City mayors to border

Read on www.wane.com
5th SFG Veteran
4d ago
Ok Adams & Browser put up or shut up. Go down to the small border towns and see for yourselves what they've had to deal with.
Reply(5)
4
Related
Washington Examiner
Abbott begins busing illegal immigrants to NYC after Mayor Adams gaffe
The state of Texas has expanded its operation of busing illegal immigrants released at the border, adding New York City to its list of destinations in an effort to put pressure on sanctuary city Democrats — especially Mayor Eric Adams. Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced Friday that the first...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams rejects border tour invite from Texas Gov. Abbott despite decrying migrant influx
New York City Mayor Eric Adams rejected an invitation from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to visit the U.S.-Mexico border despite decrying an influx of migrants overwhelming homeless shelters in the Big Apple. In a letter addressed to Adams and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on the first of the month,...
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal
Texas National Guard conducting securityScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star a year ago since he felt President Joe Biden was not supportive of the Texas-Mexican border crisis. Since then, Governor Abbott has bused illegal immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
ABC27 reporter announces he’s leaving station for post in D.C.
ABC27 announced on their Facebook page they are bidding farewell to reporter Daniel Hamburg today. “We wish him the best of luck in his [future] endeavors,” the post reads in part. On his own Facebook page, Hamburg announced he is leaving the central Pa. station to take a job...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Gov. Abbott invites Democratic mayors of NYC, WDC to Texas’ southern border
(The Center Square ) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday sent a letter to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, inviting them to visit Texas’ southern border to see the humanitarian crisis firsthand. While Adams and Bowser are concerned about receiving...
Turning right on red soon could be illegal in DC
It’s something most drivers are used to: being able to turn right at most intersections, even if the light is red. But by 2025, the decades-old practice that was legalized in response to an oil crisis, could be banned in the District.
WDBJ7.com
Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block...
D.C. Man Pleads Guilty to Series of Carjackings
A Washington, D.C. man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in connection with several carjackings in Silver Spring and Hyattsville, officials announced Wednesday. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, Borum...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pro-Trump YouTuber Charged With Entering Capitol During Jan. 6 Riot In DC
An Oxon Hill man, who identified as "Semore Views" on YouTube, was charged after he entered the Capitol during the January 6 riots, WUSA9 reported. William Kit, 46, who broke into the Capitol through a broken window, appeared in court on August 1 and was released on a personal recognizance bond, WUSA9 said.
Oxon Hill convenience store clerk accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — An Oxon Hill, Maryland, convenience store clerk who doubles as a pro-Trump YouTuber under the name "Semore Views" was arrested Monday on four misdemeanor counts for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Kit made his initial appearance in court Monday and was released on...
WANE-TV
Indiana metalworks company reaches settlement on clean air violations
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than...
WANE-TV
US Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Four people, including U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, have died after a crash in Elkhart County. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 19 south of State Road 119. A northbound car traveled left of center, colliding head-on with a southbound vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnax.com
SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor
South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Woman charged in ring who did spoof emails, crypto fraud, romance schemes and scams
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They employed a wide range of complex schemes to rip off victims via the internet. At various times they used business email compromise, military and romance schemes as well as Small Business Administration loan fraud in their attempts to bilk victims out of money – and they targeted a local car dealership for over $130,000 with the intent of getting more than $5 million from others.
Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War
A Virginia woman Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the state Board of Historic Resources has resigned after making widely criticized remarks about Confederate statues and the Civil War.
‘Shame on you’: Fired Allentown teacher who went to D.C. on Jan. 6 confronts school board
The Allentown School District has fired a teacher who was suspended after going to Washington, D.C. for the so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, which became a deadly insurrectionist riot that took over the capitol building. Jason Moorehead, who taught at Raub Middle School, addressed the school board Thursday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bethesdamagazine.com
Two sisters, recent Holton-Arms graduates, killed in New York house fire
This story was updated at 4:55 p.m. Aug. 3, 2022, with information from the Washington Hebrew Congregation, and at 1:50 p.m. Aug. 4, 2022, with information from the University of Michigan. Two sisters, both graduates of the Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, were killed Wednesday in an early morning house fire...
WTOP
Former rivals offer Wes Moore their full support at Democratic unity rally
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. They are running against Republicans who have described as unelectable extremists. But Maryland Democrats came together on Monday to declare that they will campaign hard between now and November — and that they will not take any race for granted.
Two Shot One Dead In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a double shooting that...
NBC Washington
Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home
Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
Comments / 7