Texas State

Texas governor invites D.C., New York City mayors to border

By Sandra Sanchez
WANE-TV
 4 days ago
5th SFG Veteran
4d ago

Ok Adams & Browser put up or shut up. Go down to the small border towns and see for yourselves what they've had to deal with.

Tom Handy

Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal

Texas National Guard conducting securityScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star a year ago since he felt President Joe Biden was not supportive of the Texas-Mexican border crisis. Since then, Governor Abbott has bused illegal immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
