Texas governor invites D.C., New York City mayors to border

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They employed a wide range of complex schemes to rip off victims via the internet. At various times they used business email compromise, military and romance schemes as well as Small Business Administration loan fraud in their attempts to bilk victims out of money – and they targeted a local car dealership for over $130,000 with the intent of getting more than $5 million from others.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO