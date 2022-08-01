2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition now accepting nominations

Read on kvoe.com
Kansas governor to stop in Emporia for ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ tour
Before this week’s primary election, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly began what she has called a “Prosperity on the Plains” tour. The statewide tour, designed to “emphasize Kansas economic development successes,” is coming to Emporia on Monday. The location has not been announced. The tour stop...
Constitutional amendment Vote No organizers plan post-vote event
Organizers of the Kansas constitutional amendment Vote No effort are inviting supporters to what they call a community celebration in downtown Emporia on Friday evening. The event is from 6-7:30 pm at the Lyon County Democratic Party headquarters, 915 Commercial, and follows the amendment’s defeat both in Lyon County and across the state Tuesday evening. Burgers and hot dogs will be provided, with attendees asked to bring a side dish or dessert.
