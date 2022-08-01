2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition now accepting nominations

Organizers of the Kansas constitutional amendment Vote No effort are inviting supporters to what they call a community celebration in downtown Emporia on Friday evening. The event is from 6-7:30 pm at the Lyon County Democratic Party headquarters, 915 Commercial, and follows the amendment’s defeat both in Lyon County and across the state Tuesday evening. Burgers and hot dogs will be provided, with attendees asked to bring a side dish or dessert.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO