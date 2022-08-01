City of Providence Announces $125 Million Bond for School Improvements

PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and the Providence City Council today issued a joint statement to announce a $125 million bond referendum that will continue much-needed improvements in school infrastructure.

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza stated, “For too many decades, we have failed generations of Providence students, faculty and families who have been forced to learn in buildings that are literally falling apart around them. That is why five years ago, we underwent an extensive community visioning process that prepared us to develop a master plan for our school buildings. Over the past few months, we have broken ground on some of these investments, including the Narducci Learning Center and the Spaziano Elementary School Annex, but we know that our families deserve even more. Tonight, I am excited to stand with the City Council in supporting a $125 million investment through a bond referendum to continue improvements to school facilities, because we believe the greatest investments we can make for the future of our city are those that directly support our youth.”

The $125 million bond builds upon the City’s 10-year commitment of investing up to $400 million in Providence public school infrastructure made by Mayor Elorza in August 2017, after the City launched a yearlong robust school facilities planning process.

Providence City Council President John Igliozzi added, “Providence is faced with the challenge of serving students that are living in the 21st Century, yet our schools are not meeting the needs of those that walk their halls. I am excited to hear more about this much-needed proposal and look forward to the presentation from members of the administration and RIDE. The Council has been committed to working with our partners in government to ensure that our students have facilities that enhance their learning experience. I am eager to learn more about how this potential investment can help achieve that goal. ”

The matter was introduced off-docket during a City Council meeting on July 28, will go before the City Council during a special meeting on Wednesday, August 3 for passage, and will then be sent to the Board of Canvassers to be added to the November 6, 2022 ballot for consideration.

